JAKARTA, Sept 14 President Susilo Bambang
Yudhoyono has selected a new head for Indonesia's investment
coordinating board, a government minister said on Saturday,
after its chairman, Chatib Basri, was appointed finance minister
in May.
The change will give Basri more time to deal with fiscal
woes as Southeast Asia's largest economy battles a weakening
rupiah currency, now near a 4-1/2 year low, a widening current
account deficit and massive foreign outflows.
The president appointed deputy finance minister Mahendra
Siregar as the head of the Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM),
Industry Minister Muhammad S. Hidayat confirmed via text
message.
Siregar enters the role as foreign investors flee emerging
economies. Indonesia and India, dependent on capital inflows to
fund large current account deficits, remain vulnerable to
further capital outflows.
Yudhoyono is expected to announce the appointment next week.
The BKPM is pessimistic about achieving its 2014 investment
target of 506 trillion rupiah ($45.34 billion), the agency said
earlier this month.
