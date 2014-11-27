JAKARTA Nov 27 Indonesia on Thursday appointed a prominent business figure to head its main investment body, as new President Joko Widodo moves to cut red tape and attract more foreign investment into Southeast Asia's biggest economy.

Franky Sibarani, a senior member of the country's food and beverage association and the employers' association, will head the Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM).

Under Widodo, the Board is expected to streamline regulatory procedures by setting up a 'one-stop shop' for permits and business licenses.

"Sibarani was chosen because he is a business actor...and mainly to realize the president's wish to make BKPM a one-stop service," Cabinet Secretary Andi Widjajanto told reporters.

Other business figures welcomed the appointment.

"He understands very well what the business world faces," said Sandiaga Uno, chief executive of Saratoga Investama Sedaya . "He can achieve an efficient one-stop service for investment."

Endemic corruption and a bloated bureaucracy have long been a brake on the Indonesian economy, which is growing at its slowest pace in five years.

Growth in foreign direct investment dropped to 14 percent this year, around half the rate in 2013.

Widodo's government, which took office on Oct 26, is targeting average investment growth of 15 percent over the next five years, versus 28 percent on average under his predecessor.

Sibarani, a graduate of Bogor Agricultural Institute and a former official of food and beverage company GarudaFood Group, is expected to focus on attracting investment in agribusinesses.

Finance Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro told a business meeting this week that savings from a recent fuel subsidy cut would be allocated to infrastructure to support food security and maritime industries, among others. (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy and Jakarta bureau; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)