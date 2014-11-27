(Corrects paragraph one to show Sibarani is former official of
GarudaFood, not current)
JAKARTA Nov 27 Indonesia has appointed Franky
Sibarani, a former official of food and beverage company
GarudaFood, to head its main investment body, the cabinet
secretary said on Thursday.
"Sibarani was chosen because he is a business actor and was
nominated by several parties to head BKPM," Cabinet Secretary
Andi Widjajanto told reporters, using the acronym for the
Investment Coordinating Board.
(Reporting by Jakarta bureau; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor;
Editing by Clarence Fernandez)