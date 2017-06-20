* Govt to amend ownership rules in partly or fully closed
sectors
* Foreign ownership limit in airport services may rise from
49 pct
* Revision of rules in 2016 failed to boost foreign
investment
JAKARTA, June 20 Indonesia will ease ownership
rules in sectors that are partially or fully closed to
foreigners, in a bid to attract more international investors,
cabinet ministers said on Tuesday.
The government is reviewing ownership caps in sectors where
foreigners are barred from having a majority stake, Darmin
Nasution, the coordinating minister of economics, told
reporters.
"The president really wants investment to increase,"
Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi said.
For the transport sector, the government is considering
easing rules on airport operation services, Sumadi said. Current
rules stipulate maximum foreign ownership of 49 percent.
President Joko Widodo has repeatedly said he wants more
investment to boost economic growth. But despite amendment last
year of Indonesia's "negative investment list" that specifies
caps and restrictions, foreign direct investment remains
sluggish.
Widodo described last year's easing of foreign ownership
rules as a "Big Bang" liberalisation of the economy, while one
minister called it the largest opening to international
investment in 10 years. The government scaled back restrictions
in many sectors, including retail and ports.
Southeast Asia's largest economy grew an annual 5.01 percent
in January-March, just a touch better than the previous quarter.
Growth has been stuck around 5 percent for years, highlighting
Widodo's struggle to make good a campaign promise to lift growth
to 7 percent during his term, which ends in 2019.
The finance minister said last month that 2017 growth could
reach 5.3 percent.
(Reporting by Jakarta bureau; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo;
Editing by Richard Borsuk)