JAKARTA May 24 Indonesia has eased foreign
ownership rules in the retail sector and port services as part
of efforts to liberalise its economy, Southeast Asia's largest.
President Joko Widodo signed revised investment regulations,
which spell out which sectors are partially closed or entirely
closed to foreign investors, last week and it took effect
immediately, according to a copy uploaded to a government
website on Tuesday.
The government announced the revision to rules on foreign
ownership -- its so-called negative investment list -- in
February, saying it has decided to loosen restrictions on
everything from restaurant to agriculture, transportation and
movie theatres.
However, the new regulation set a 49 percent foreign
ownership cap on small e-commerce businesses, contradicting the
government's earlier statement that it will open the sector 100
percent to foreign money.
