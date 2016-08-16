JAKARTA Aug 16 Indonesian property firm PT Anugerah Berkah Madani plans an initial public offering to raise more than $310 million, mainly to buy land and develop projects, the firm said on Tuesday.

The company is selling 3.33 billion new shares in a price range of 800 rupiah to 1,250 rupiah each. At the top of the range, the company will raise 4.17 trillion rupiah. ($1=13,101 rupiah) (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)