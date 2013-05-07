(Adds details of use of funds, sector peers)
JAKARTA May 7 PT Electronic City Indonesia
(ECI), one of Indonesia's biggest electronics retailers, is
seeking to raise around $150 million in an initial public
offering in June 2013 as it aims to tap foreign investor demand
for consumer stocks, two sources said.
Indonesia's IPO market is having the busiest second quarter
ever with ECI becoming the 10th company in Southeast Asia's
largest economy to test investor appetites.
ECI, which aims to sell a stake of up to 25 percent, expects
to use the funds from the IPO to finance the opening of new
stores across Indonesia, said a source with knowledge of the
deal. He declined to be named because the details have yet to be
made public.
The Jakarta-based company, founded in 2001, currently
operates 17 stores and 12 outlets from Jakarta to North Sumatra.
It is likely to be compared with peers such as PT Erajaya
Swasembada and PT Tiphone Mobile, which are
currently trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 13.9
times and 10.7 times, respectively, according to Starmine.
Indonesia's powerful and growing 45 million middle-class
citizens are expected to be the main source of income for the
company, which sells cellular phones, computers, office
equipment and home appliances.
"ECI is representing a consumer play and domestic demand,
which is unaffected by the slump of commodities prices," said
the second source with direct knowledge to the deal.
State-owned brokerage PT Danareksa Securities and Credit
Suisse are the underwriters for the IPO.
(Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul; Writing by Janeman Latul; Editing
by Randy Fabi and Daniel Magnowski)