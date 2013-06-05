BRIEF-USU Software sees 2017 sales of 83-88 million euros
* Announces final figures for 2016 - dividend increases to 0.40 euros per share
JAKARTA, June 5 PT Electronic City Indonesia (ECI), one of the nation's largest electronics retailers, aims to raise as much as 1.8 trillion rupiah ($183.67 million) in an initial public offering this month, the underwriters said on Wednesday.
The firm set an IPO price range of 4,050 rupiah to 5,400 rupiah a share. It is offering 333.3 million shares equivalent to 25 percent of its equity, and the shares are due to be listed on July 3.
Credit Suisse and Danareksa Securities are the IPO underwriters.
The Jakarta-based company, founded in 2001, currently operates 17 stores and 12 outlets across Indonesia.
($1 = 9800.0000 Indonesian rupiahs) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; editing by Miral Fahmy)
* Announces final figures for 2016 - dividend increases to 0.40 euros per share
RABAT, March 29 Morocco's National Investment Co (SNI) an investment holding firm controlled by the country's monarchy, reported a 34 percent increase in net profit, helped by capital gains from a merger between Lafarge Ciments and Holcim Maroc, it said in a statement on Wednesday.
SEOUL, March 29 A consortium led by South Korea's SK Hynix Inc has offered to pay more than $9 billion for a majority stake in Toshiba Corp's memory chip business, the Maeil Business Newspaper reported on Wednesday citing unnamed sources.