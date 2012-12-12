JAKARTA, Dec. 12 Indonesia's state-owned cement
producer, PT Semen Baturaja, plans to sell 35 percent of the
company's enlarged capital in an initial public offering in
February, a company director said on Wednesday.
The company aims to raise up to 1 trillion rupiah ($103.79
million) to build a new factory, Semen Baturaja director,
Pamudji Raharjo, said.
Bahana Securities, Danareksa Sekuritas and Mandiri Sekuritas
have been named underwriters for the IPO, which still needs
government approval.
Semen Baturaja's IPO has been delayed since 2011 after
national flag carrier Garuda Indonesia saw its shares
fall from their IPO price in February last year.
Property developer Waskita Karya is scheduled to list in
December and will be the only state-owned company to be listed
this year on the Indonesian stock exchange as investors in
Southeast Asia's largest economy show a reduced appetite in the
face of a global economic slowdown.
($1 = 9,635.5 rupiah)
(Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul, Writing by Andjarsari
Paramaditha, Editing by Matt Driskill)