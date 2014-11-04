KUALA LUMPUR Nov 4 Authorities in Indonesia
want to reshape the country's Islamic finance industry by
encouraging consolidation and building a new regulatory system,
as the sector plays catch-up to more mature markets in Malaysia
and the Middle East.
Regulators are finalising a five-year roadmap to be
presented this month to industry players, who have repeatedly
called for clearer laws.
"This is quite a deep review and I'm not surprised if the
roadmap we have in the end is a full-fledged revision of what we
have had," Halim Alamsyah, deputy governor of Bank Indonesia,
the country's central bank, told Reuters.
Indonesia has the world's biggest Muslim population but its
Islamic finance market lags well behind that of neighbour
Malaysia: Indonesia's Islamic banks held 4.9 percent of total
banking assets in the country last year compared with more than
20 percent for their Malaysian counterparts.
The central bank and the country's financial services
authority, Otoritas Jasa Keuangan (OJK), are looking at ways to
give regulatory support for Islamic banks to hold at least 15
percent of the market by 2023. By that year, Islamic windows of
conventional banks must be spun off into standalone entities.
The country is also looking at the idea of creating a large,
standalone Islamic bank that could spur consolidation in the
industry.
Such entities would have an ideal size of around 200
trillion rupiah ($16.5 billion), said Edy Setiadi, executive
director for sharia banking at OJK. That is three times as large
as the 65 trillion rupiah held by Indonesia's largest Islamic
bank at present, PT Bank Syariah Mandiri.
The country's ministry of state-owned enterprises first
proposed the idea together with the central bank and OJK. Three
options are being considered: the merging of several existing
Islamic banks, the conversion of an existing conventional bank
into an Islamic one, and creating an altogether new Islamic
bank.
A bigger institution would have the scale to reduce
operating costs and provide services at more competitive rates,
the central bank's Alamsyah said.
There were 11 full-fledged Islamic banks and 23 Islamic
windows in Indonesia with combined assets of 242 trillion rupiah
last year, central bank data showed.
DUAL ECONOMY, INCENTIVES
The new roadmap seeks to establish separate legal policies
and infrastructure for the Islamic banking sector.
"The Islamic economy can go hand in hand with the
conventional side until a certain point. As it becomes bigger,
this may be the right time to have a separate way forward," said
Alamsyah.
Regulators are considering ways to channel more
government-related transactions to Islamic banks. "If that can
happen, that would increase quite significantly the supply of
Islamic funds," Alamsyah added.
New incentives would seek to make it easier for banks to
sell their Islamic products. Under existing rules, banks can
sell Islamic products throughout their network in a province as
long as there is one standalone Islamic branch in that province.
There are 34 provinces in Indonesia.
The rule could be changed to match the country's regions, of
which there are only five, said OJK's Setiadi.
Regulators are also looking at laws with a view towards
giving regulatory approval to more Islamic banking products,
allowing for a wider product range to help sharia-compliant
banks grab a bigger share of the market, Setiadi added without
elaborating.
About 51 percent of Indonesia's population now owns bank
accounts, latest statistics show, up from 40 percent in 2008.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)