JAKARTA, April 9 Indonesia could merge some state Islamic banks this year so the combined business could have a wider reach, the state enterprises minister told Reuters on Thursday.

"If we have a big bank, it can have bigger funding capabilities," Rini Soemarno said. "Our mission is to form financial inclusion, meaning that we want all areas in Indonesia to be exposed to our banking system."

Soemarno did not disclose which banks are likely to be merged.

Local media had previously reported that PT Bank Mandiri Tbk , PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk and PT Bank Negara Indonesia Tbk may merge their Islamic banking businesses. (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Eveline Danubrata)