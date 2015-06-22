JAKARTA, June 22 Indonesia's financial regulator
said it may ease foreign ownership restrictions for Islamic
banks - a move that could attract Middle Eastern lenders such
as Bahrain's Al Baraka Banking Group.
Under a 2012 rule introduced amid calls by nationalist
politicians to limit foreign ownership, an overseas bank can
only own up to 40 percent of an Indonesian lender.
Nelson Tampubolon, banking supervisor at Indonesia Financial
Services Authority, said the regulator is looking at relaxing
overseas ownership requirements in cases where a foreign bank
plans to convert an Indonesian commercial lender to an Islamic
one.
But certain conditions would apply, such as whether
Indonesia already has a market access agreement with the foreign
country and whether the foreign bank can bring in the expertise
that local lenders lack, Tampubolon told Reuters in a text
message.
His comments follow remarks earlier this month that China
Construction Bank Corp would be permitted to own
more than 40 percent of a merged Indonesian bank should it buy
stakes in two separate lenders and combine them into a single
entity.
Middle Eastern banks have shown "pretty strong" interest to
expand in the world's most populous Muslim country, Tampubolon
added.
A relaxation of the rule would help Bahrain-based Al Baraka
with its plans to enter Indonesia's Islamic banking sector by as
early as 2016, Chief Executive Adnan Ahmed Yousif told Reuters
by email.
Al Baraka opened a representative office in Jakarta in 2008,
which it has used to explore potential acquisition targets.
Last year Dubai Islamic Bank said it was seeking
to raise its holding in PT Bank Panin Syariah Tbk to
40 percent from 24.9 percent.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata and Bernardo Vizcaino; Editing
by Edwina Gibbs)