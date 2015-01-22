KUALA LUMPUR Jan 22 The International Islamic
Trade Finance Cooperation, a financial institution and member of
the Islamic Development Bank (IDB), will provide
trade financing in a joint venture with PT Bank Danamon
Indonesia.
The two companies, which signed the agreement on Thursday,
expect to provide $1 billion in financing within five years,
beginning with $200 million in 2015, a statement on Thursday by
Bank Danamon said.
Indonesian authorities have put efforts into building the
country's Islamic finance industry by encouraging consolidation
and reforming laws, as the sector looks to catch-up to the more
mature markets in Malaysia and the Middle East.
(Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Anand Basu)