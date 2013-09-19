JAKARTA, Sept 19 PT Kawasan Industri Jababeka
, one of Indonesia's largest industrial park
developers, has decided to postpone its $350 million global bond
issue due to market volatility, a company spokesperson said on
Thursday.
The action to pull the bond sale came despite the U.S.
Federal Reserve to leave in place its massive stimulus on
Wednesday, leading to a rally in Asian markets.
"We will postpone the planned global bonds until the market
is conducive," said Mulyadi Suganda, Jababeka's corporate
secretary. "In the mean time, we're looking for better funding
options."
Jababeka had 1.6 trillion rupiah ($139.43 million) in
short-term liabilities in June and only 307 billion rupiah in
cash, according to its published financial report.
($1 = 1,1475.00 Indonesian rupiah)
