JAKARTA, July 10 Indonesia's biggest toll road
operator PT Jasa Marga's full-year 2012 revenue may
reach 5.2 trillion rupiah ($552.6 million), up 4.8 percent from
4.96 trillion rupiah in 2011, operations director Hasanudin said
on Tuesday.
"Our revenue will be boosted by higher vehicle traffic and
an increase in the toll fee," he told reporters, adding that
first half revenue may reach 2.4 trillion rupiah, compared with
2.2 trillion rupiah last year.
Southeast Asia's largest economy is seeking greater
infrastructure investment to boost domestic growth while the
global economy slows.
Hasanudin also said Jasa Marga plans to build a 23-km (14
miles) Cibubur-Jakarta toll road with construction firms PT
Wijaya Karya and PT Adhi Karya with
investment of 4.8 trillion rupiah.
($1 = 9,410 rupiah)
(Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul, Writing by Andjarsari
Paramaditha; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)