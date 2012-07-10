JAKARTA, July 10 Indonesia's biggest toll road operator PT Jasa Marga's full-year 2012 revenue may reach 5.2 trillion rupiah ($552.6 million), up 4.8 percent from 4.96 trillion rupiah in 2011, operations director Hasanudin said on Tuesday.

"Our revenue will be boosted by higher vehicle traffic and an increase in the toll fee," he told reporters, adding that first half revenue may reach 2.4 trillion rupiah, compared with 2.2 trillion rupiah last year.

Southeast Asia's largest economy is seeking greater infrastructure investment to boost domestic growth while the global economy slows.

Hasanudin also said Jasa Marga plans to build a 23-km (14 miles) Cibubur-Jakarta toll road with construction firms PT Wijaya Karya and PT Adhi Karya with investment of 4.8 trillion rupiah. ($1 = 9,410 rupiah) (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul, Writing by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)