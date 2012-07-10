BRIEF-Central Depository Services (India) IPO offer opens on June 19 and closes on June 21
* Central Depository Services (India) -says IPO offer opens on June 19 and closes on June 21 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2s7I2Cj) Further company coverage:
JAKARTA, July 10 Indonesia needs prudent monetary policy and a flexible exchange rate to safeguard it against external risks, the head of the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.
"Greater investment, both domestic and foreign and especially in infrastructure, is key to increasing growth even further in Indonesia," IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde told a news conference during a visit to Jakarta.
"The authorities recognise that policy initiatives in a number of areas would enhance the quality and equity aspects of growth. Prudent monetary policy and a flexible exchange rate remain important to safeguard against external risks," she said.
(Reporting by Aditya Suharmoko; Writing by Matthew Bigg; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* prices new rights issue of up to 400 million euros at 26.1 percent discount to theoretical ex-rights price (TERP)