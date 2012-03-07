* Former Citibank employee sentenced to 8 years in prison
* Convicted of siphoning client funds to pay for luxury
goods
By Olivia Rondonuwu
JAKARTA, March 7 An Indonesian court
convicted on Wednesday a former relationship manager with
Citibank of money laundering in a case involving Ferraris
bought with ill-gotten cash that powered the lifestyles of a
glamour-hungry clique.
A district court in South Jakarta sentenced Inong Malinda
Dee, 49, to eight years in prison and a 10 billion rupiah fine
in a measure of the seriousness of a crackdown on endemic
corruption in Southeast Asia's largest economy.
The case shook up Indonesia's investment banking industry
and prompted regulators to ban the bank from adding new clients
to its wealth management business for a year from last May.
Dee ordered 117 transfers each worth up to 2 billion rupiah
($223,000) from her Citigold clients' accounts to her or
acquaintances between 2007 and 2011, prosecutors said during her
trial.
The money was spent on cars by Ferrari, Porsche, Mercedes
and Hummer as well on as apartments and houses, prosecutors
said. The court on Wednesday ordered two Ferraris, one Hummer
and a Toyota 4x4 to be returned to Citibank as well as 1.6
billion Indonesian rupiah ($175,100) in cash.
"The defendant's crime ran contrary to the government's
program of eradicating money laundering, which is a law
enforcement priority," said Judge Kusno in a prepared verdict
statement read in court.
Dee, who wore a black chiffon head scarf and pink stilettos
in court, appeared tearful as she was driven away from a packed
courtroom to begin her sentence.
Her case has caused a stir in a country that is creating
millionaires faster than any other Asian nation, according to
Julius Baer, and she has drawn media attention because
of her glamorous lifestyle.
Citi, the third-largest U.S. bank by assets, ordered an
internal investigation after one of its wealthy clients noticed
unauthorized transfers and reported them. Dee was arrested by
police last March.
The case led the central bank to launch an investigation
into banks' risk management systems and suspend some of the
privileges that relationship managers can give wealthy clients,
in a signal authorities wanted to get tough on banking fraud.
"We have worked closely with our customers to compensate
them for the losses in their accounts caused by the former
relationship managers' unauthorized transactions," said Citibank
in Jakarta in a statement welcoming the verdict.
"We have further strengthened our internal controls to
protect our customers against fraudulent activities," the bank
said.