JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, July 2 Private equity firm
CVC Capital Partners has hired Credit Suisse,
Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs to handle a
share sale in Indonesian internet service provider PT Link Net
Tbk, which could raise at least $500 million, people
familiar with the matter said.
CVC owned 49 percent of Link Net as of June 2 through Asia
Link Dewa Pte Ltd, according to Thomson Reuters data. PT First
Media Tbk, the media arm of Indonesian conglomerate
Lippo Group, held 41 percent and the remaining 10 percent is in
public hands.
This would be CVC's biggest share sale in Indonesia since
March 2013 when the private equity firm and PT Multipolar Tbk
raised around $1.3 billion by selling part of their stake in
Indonesian retail giant PT Matahari Department Store.
The Wall Street Journal had reported the mandates earlier.
CVC was not immediately available to comment. Spokespeople
for Credit Suisse, Deutsche and Goldman declined to comment.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata and Saeed Azhar; Editing by
Christopher Cushing)