* Link Net deal could raise at least $500 mln -sources
* Set to be CVC's biggest Indonesian share sale since 2013
* Link Net shares have nearly quadrupled from IPO price
By Eveline Danubrata and Saeed Azhar
JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, July 2 Private equity firm
CVC Capital Partners Ltd has hired Credit Suisse,
Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs to handle a share sale in
Indonesian internet service provider PT Link Net Tbk,
which could raise at least $500 million, people familiar with
the matter said.
This would be CVC's biggest share sale in Indonesia since
March 2013 when the private equity firm and PT Multipolar Tbk
raised around $1.3 billion by selling part of their
stake in Indonesian retail giant PT Matahari Department Store
Tbk.
CVC owned 49 percent of Link Net as of June 2 through Asia
Link Dewa Pte Ltd, according to Thomson Reuters data. PT First
Media Tbk, the media arm of Indonesian conglomerate
Lippo Group, held 41 percent and the remaining 10 percent is in
public hands.
"It is easily over $500 million," one of the people said
about the potential Link Net deal size. The sector offers
attractive growth and limited capital expenditure, another
person said.
Link Net, which made a strong trading debut on the Jakarta
stock exchange last month, plans to aggressively expand
its fibre optic network in Southeast Asia's largest economy. Its
shares nearly quadrupled from their initial public offering
price of 1,600 rupiah ($0.13).
Link Net competes with PT Centratama Telekomunikasi
Indonesia Tbk and a unit of PT Telekomunikasi
Indonesia Tbk.
Indonesia is estimated to have 46.75 million internet users
this year, representing 18.7 percent of the population,
according to market research firm Euromonitor International. By
2017, that is projected to increase to 62.8 million or 24.5
percent of the population.
CVC was not immediately available to comment. Spokespeople
for Credit Suisse, Deutsche and Goldman declined to comment.
