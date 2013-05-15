* Bali crash occurred in bad weather, plane airworthy
* Preliminary report: Lion must ensure proper training
* Lion Air boss dismayed by recommendations
* Final report due within 12 months
By Siva Govindasamy
May 15 Investigators have raised questions over
training and cockpit procedures at Indonesian budget carrier
Lion Air after a preliminary report into a crash last month off
Bali found the captain was not at the controls at a "critical
time".
The National Transportation Safety Committee said in a
report that Lion Air should immediately review or reinforce a
number of safety measures related to landing procedures carried
out by pilots.
However, it did not say how it had arrived at the
preliminary conclusions from a sample of evidence compiled from
"black box" flight data and cockpit voice recordings.
All 108 passengers and crew survived when the passenger jet
undershot the tourist island's main airport runway and
belly-flopped into the water..
The report, released late on Tuesday, did not give an exact
cause of the crash, but ruled out any major problems with the
almost brand-new Boeing 737-800 passenger jet.
Weather reports indicated that there was a sudden loss of
visibility in the area, it said, adding the second-in-command
was in charge seconds before the plane crashed into the sea just
before the runway.
Lion Air's co-founder Rusdi Kirana said he would respect the
outcome of the investigation, but voiced dismay at the interim
recommendations which were directed solely at the airline.
"If our pilots make mistakes we are not scared to admit it,
but we are not happy just blaming the pilots without proof," he
told Reuters.
"It is important not to give people the impression that we
don't have proper procedures. We take safety seriously, we are a
profitable airline and we are not going to limit our budget on
training and maintenance."
The cause of the crash has potential implications for the
reputation of one of the world's fastest-growing airlines, which
is fighting to be removed from a European Union safety blacklist
even as it buys record volumes of Airbus and Boeing jets.
Indonesia has also failed U.N. agency the International
Civil Aviation Organisation's standards for aircraft operations
and maintenance, and as a result American regulators have
imposed restrictions on them starting or increasing flights to
the United States.
CRITICAL TIME
The preliminary report said that the 24-year-old
second-in-command, who had 1,200 hours of flying experience, was
in control during the descent into the airport and reported that
he could not see the runway 900 feet above ground.
The captain switched off the auto-pilot and the
second-in-command handed over controls to him at 150 feet - or 1
minute, 6 seconds before the crash - after saying he again could
not see the runway.
One second before the crash and with 20 feet separating the
aircraft and the water, the pilot commanded a "go-around" and
attempted to abort the landing, but the plane hit the water.
The report recommended Lion Air "review the policy and
procedures regarding the risk associated with changeover of
control at critical altitudes or critical time".
It added the fast-growing airline should also "ensure the
pilots are properly trained" on this subject.
The airline said standard aviation practice allowed pilots
to change control at any time at the crew's discretion.
It defended its standard procedures for aborting a landing
and said these had last been reviewed in March last year.
A person familiar with the matter told Reuters last month
that the pilot had described how he felt the 737-800 passenger
jet being "dragged" down by wind while he struggled to regain
control.
The NTSC report said that the navigational aids and approach
guidance facilities such as the runway lights at Bali's Ngurah
Rai International Airport were all "functioning properly" at the
time of the crash.
It did not address whether these facilities should include
an Instrument Landing System (ILS).
Industry experts say such a feature is common at airports
worldwide to help pilots keep to the right descent path. Bali
does not have an ILS for planes landing from the West.
The report also did not address whether the jet may have
been subject to wind shear or dangerous gusts of wind. Airport
officials have told Reuters some of the airports at Asia's best
known holiday spots do not have wind shear detectors.
The NTSC said it expected to release its final report within
the next 12 months.
Founded by two brothers and travel entrepreneurs, Lion Air
has been growing at a record pace to keep up with one of the
region's star economies. Earlier this year, it signed a deal
with Europe's Airbus for 234 passenger jets worth $24 billion.
Two years ago, it signed a deal with Boeing for 230 planes.
At the same time, however, Indonesia has been struggling to
improve its civil air safety after a string of deadly accidents.
In 2007, Lion Air was among a number of Indonesian airlines
banned by the EU for lax safety standards.
The ban was progressively lifted, starting in 2009, but
although it has had one fatal accident, Lion Air remains on the
EU's banned list - a predicament it has dismissed as unfair.