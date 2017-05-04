JAKARTA May 4 Indonesian conglomerate Lippo
Group said on Thursday it will lead the construction of a $21
billion industrial centre, which will include automotive and
electronic factories.
Billed as the "Shenzhen of Indonesia", the complex will be
built in the corridor connecting the Indonesian capital of
Jakarta to the West Java city of Bandung, Lippo said. Shenzhen
is one of China's largest manufacturing hubs.
It added that the project, worth more than 278 trillion
rupiah ($20.86 billion), will be funded by the group and other
partners. The first stage of construction is expected to be
completed in three years.
($1 = 13,325.00 rupiah)
