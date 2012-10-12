JAKARTA Oct 12 Indonesia's Tangguh oil and gas
project, operated by British energy giant BP, faces
production delays that could hamper its capacity to deliver
cargoes of liquefied natural gas, the state oil and gas
regulator said.
"Tangguh has a problem with one of its loading lines that
could mean we have to reduce production," Gde Pradnyana, deputy
of operation control at BPMigas told Reuters via text message on
Thursday.
Pradnyana did not say what caused the problem or estimate
how long it might take to resolve.
BP officials were not available to comment.
The regulator suggested this week that BP might offer four
LNG cargoes for sale on the spot market in October, as part of
the eight cargoes it had planned to offer this year.
The Tangguh field is situated in Bintuni Bay off the coast
of Indonesia's Papua province, and has two liquefaction trains
with a capacity of up to 3.8 million mt/year of LNG.