JAKARTA Nov 30 Indonesia's Donggi-Senoro
liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant aims to produce 36 cargoes of
LNG in 2016, up from an estimated 12 cargoes this year, the
plant's president director Gusrizal said in a press conference
Monday.
Out of the targeted production next year, 23 cargoes are
expected to be sold to long term buyers, and the remaining 13
cargoes will be sold to spot buyers, Gusrizal added.
Donggi-Senoro shipped its first LNG cargo in August.
Shareholders in the 2 million-tonne-per-year (MTPA)
Donggi-Senoro project include Mitsubishi Corporation,
South Korea's Kogas, Indonesia's Medco Energi
Internasional and Indonesia's state energy firm
Pertamina.
