JAKARTA Jan 2 Indonesia's output of liquefied
natural gas is expected to rise nearly 6 percent in 2014,
although exports by the world's No.5 exporter of the
super-cooled fuel will hold steady, its energy regulator said on
Thursday.
Indonesia consumes around 40 billion cubic feet of gas and
demand is rising by around 10 percent a year. This could climb
further as the government moves away from costly oil imports to
reduce its current account deficit.
Indonesian LNG, produced by companies including Total
, Exxon Mobil, and BP, is shipped to
Japan, Korea, the United States and China.
LNG production was expected at approximately 306 cargoes
(just over 17 million tonnes) or 2,735 million standard cubic
feet a day (mmscfd) this year, said Arief Riyanto, chief of the
commercial gas division at regulator SKKMigas, up from an
estimated output of 289 cargoes in 2013.
Of that total, Indonesia will export 268 cargoes, unchanged
from the previous year, Riyanto said. In November, it had
targetted to produce 314 LNG cargoes in 2013, of which 285 were
to be shipped out.
This year, LNG production from BP's Tangguh LNG project in
Papua is expected to reach 116 cargoes, while Pertamina
is expected to produce 177 cargoes at its Bontang LNG
refinery, and 13 cargoes at Arun.
Indonesia signed its first LNG import deal in December,
signaling the beginning of a sea change for a country that has
been a key exporter of the fuel for decades.
Supplies of LNG globally have tightened in recent years due
to increased demand from energy-hungry Asian economies as well
as nuclear reactor shutdowns in the world's largest consumers of
the fuel - Japan and South Korea.