JAKARTA Oct 21 Indonesia expects to decide
within "one or two weeks" on a plan by Inpex Corp to
increase proposed output from the Masela natural gas field to
nearly four times the level originally slated, a senior energy
official said on Friday.
"We are still discussing the capacity of Masela - between
7.5 mtpa (million tonnes per annum) and 9.5 mtpa," said
Coordinating Maritime Minister Luhut Pandjaitan, referring to
discussions between the government and Inpex along with its
partner Royal Dutch Shell PLC.
The minister, who oversees resources, said that a decision
would likely come in the next couple of weeks.
A spokesman for Inpex in Jakarta confirmed the discussions.
"There are several conditions we need for this project to be
investable," he said, though he did not confirm the proposed
output increase.
This would be the second time Inpex, Japan's biggest energy
developer and Shell, the world's top LNG trader, have proposed
an increase in output from the deep sea field in eastern
Indonesia that was initially expected to produce 2.5 million
tonnes per year (mtpa) of LNG.
President Joko Widodo in March rejected a $15 billion plan
by Inpex and Shell to develop the world's largest floating LNG
facility to process gas from Masela, saying an onshore plant
would benefit the local economy more.
The move was a blow to both companies and pushed the
anticipated start of production from the field into the late
2020s.
An onshore LNG plant will now be developed on either the
islands of Aru or Saumlaki, Pandjaitan said, which is hoped will
spur construction of petrochemical and fertilizer plants in the
eastern province of Maluku, an impoverished area with little
development.
"One of these two locations will be chosen," he said. "We
don't just want to develop petrochemicals there. We also want to
develop the fishing industry and tourism."
Indonesia gets priority on a large portion of domestically
produced liquefied natural gas (LNG), but development of
infrastructure to absorb the fuel has been slower than hoped
both locally and abroad, putting pressure on gas
prices.
Inpex is also working with BP, Mitsubishi Corp
, China Natinoal Offshore Oil Co and other
companies on an $8 billion expansion of the Tangguh project in
West Papua province that will boost the project's annual LNG
production capacity by 50 percent.
Questions remain on how quickly Indonesia can develop
infrastructure to absorb gas from these projects, with at least
60 uncommitted cargoes this year and next.
(Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing
by Joseph Radford)