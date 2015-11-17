JAKARTA Nov 17 Developers of Indonesia's second
land-based liquefied natural gas (LNG) receiving terminal expect
to secure project financing from the Japan Bank for
International Cooperation (JBIC) by May or June 2016,
an official at one of the partner companies said on Tuesday.
Indonesia is the second-largest LNG producer in the Asia
Pacific region, yet domestic gas users have suffered from
inadequate supply as infrastructure projects have suffered
setbacks.
"We are in communication with JBIC and they have committed
to support the project," Kalla Group's senior LNG project
coordinator, Ari Soemarno, told Reuters in an interview.
The planned terminal is a joint venture between Kalla Group
unit Bumi Sarana Migas and Pertamina. It is expected
to be built in Bojonegoro, not far from Jakarta, and to begin
operations by 2019.
The terminal is estimated to cost from $700 million to $800
million, Soemarno said, with front-end engineering design being
carried out by the engineering unit of Tokyo Gas Co Ltd
.
The group expects to nominate an engineering, procurement
and construction (EPC) contractor for the
4-million-tonne-per-year terminal in December, Soemarno said,
referring to bids from Japan's Chiyoda Corp, JGC Corp
and IHI Corp.
He said the group's site and plans allow for capacity to be
increased to 10 million tonnes per year.
The land-based terminal will be strategically placed to
compete with Indonesia's two existing floating storage and
regasification units, Soemarno said, adding that land-based
regasification costs could be up to 40 percent lower than those
of a floating terminal.
(Reporting by Fergus Jensen; editing by Jason Neely)