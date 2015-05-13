JAKARTA May 13 Indonesia may cut the loan-to-value ratio for the property and auto sectors as soon as this month, the central bank governor said on Wednesday.

"It may be implemented this month," Agus Martowardojo told reporters, when asked about the possibility of the cut. He said the magnitude is still being discussed.

Indonesia's economic growth in the first quarter slumped to its weakest annual pace since 2009, hit by a collapse in commodities and weak government spending. Gross domestic product rose 4.71 percent in January-March from a year ago, below the market's median forecast of 4.95 percent. (Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Michael Perry)