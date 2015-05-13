(Adds details, Finance Ministry's regulation, assoc comment)
By Gayatri Suroyo and Hidayat Setiaji
JAKARTA May 13 Indonesia will ease retrictions
on property and auto loans and allow foreigners to buy
apartments as it looks to boost economic activity, officials
said on Wednesday.
Bank Indonesia Governor Agus Martowardojo said the central
bank may cut the loan-to-value ratio for property and auto loans
as soon as this month, allowing banks to finance buyers with
lower downpayments.
In 2013, the central bank set a minimum downpayment for
housing loans at 30 percent for first home purchases, rising to
40 percent for second house, and 50 percent for third house.
Martowardojo declined to give more details on the move, but
previously has said the central bank will seek to maintain
healthy growth in consumer loans while preventing price bubbles.
At a separate event, Finance Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro
said the government is going to allow foreigners to own
luxurious apartments in Southeast Asia's largest economy.
"This plan is very good to support the property sector,"
Brodjonegoro told a news conference.
Currently, foreigners aren't allowed to purchase property in
Indonesia, though many have done so using the names of local
residents.
Brodjonegoro also explained that his earlier ministerial
decree on lowering the price threshold for luxury property to 5
billion rupiah (about $380,000) should not make home buyers less
attracted to purchase property because the government has not
imposed more luxury tax.
Buyers have only been asked to pay a 5 percent witholding
tax, deductible from their yearly income tax.
An industry association welcomed the changes.
"We hope that the changes will come soon so that these could
create passionate economic growth," said Eddy Hussy, chairman of
Real Estate Indonesia.
President Joko Widodo's administration has promised to speed
up government spending, while the central bank prepares a mix of
monetary policy changes to jump-start the worst economic
slowdown since 2009.
Indonesia's economic growth in the first quarter slumped
more than expected to 4.71 percent, hit by a collapse in
commodity prices and weak government spending.
($1 = 13,165.0000 rupiah)
(Editing by Kim Coghill)