JAKARTA Aug 31 Indonesia's central bank has cut
the amount of minimum down payment homebuyers must pay in an
effort to boost spending amid sluggish economic growth, an
official said on Wednesday.
Bank Indonesia eased the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio
requirement by lowering the minimum down payment required for
first home purchases using credit to 15 percent for houses
larger than 70 square meters, from 20 percent previously.
Minimum down payment for a second home was lowered to 20
percent from 30 percent, while that for a third home was lowered
to 25 percent from 40 percent.
The central bank announced the plan to loosen property loan
regulations in June as part of its effort to spur domestic
consumption.
"Housing loans continue to decline. We hope the easing of
LTV ratio can push credit growth," Filianingsih Hendrata, head
of the Macroprudential Policy Department at Bank Indonesia told
reporters.
Bank Indonesia also eased minimum down payment requirements
for shariah home financing.
To implement the lower down payment measure, banks are
required to maintain net non-performing loan (NPL) rates of less
than 5 percent of total loans and gross NPL of less than 5
percent of property loans, Hendrata said. Banks who fail to meet
these rules have to use the earlier down payment requirements.
This is the second time the central bank has eased property
loan rules in two years.
(Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy;
Editing by Jacqueline Wong)