(Corrects new LPG price in fifth paragraph)
By Wilda Asmarini and Kanupriya Kapoor
JAKARTA Jan 6 Indonesia's state-owned oil and
gas firm Pertamina on Monday bowed to government pressure and
cut the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) after the
president raised concern about the impact of a sharp increase
days earlier on the poor.
Indonesia is due to hold general and presidential elections
this year and the 65 percent increase in the LPG price on Jan. 1
prompted a call from President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono for a
review of the decision.
"Although this decision is fully under Pertamina's authority
and is not something that had to be reported to the president, I
think the government must handle the issue because it concerns
the general public," Yudhoyono said on Twitter on Sunday,
calling for a review of the increase in 24 hours.
"Such a policy ... which will ultimately burden the poor,
has not been well-coordinated. This should not be allowed to
happen."
Pertamina on Monday lowered the price increase, to about 18
percent, to 6,850 rupiah (56 cents) per kg of LPG, State-owned
Enterprises Minister Dahlan Iskan told reporters after a meeting
with Pertamina officials. The new price will take effect on
Tuesday.
The decision on the LPG price reinforces concern that
Indonesia is unlikely to see significant economic reform ahead
of the elections despite sizeable budget and current account
deficits that have cast gloom over Southeast Asia's biggest
economy.
Yudhoyono's government pushed through a 33 percent increase
in fuel prices last year but only after parliament approved
allocating $1.4 billion in compensation for the poor.
Analysts said keeping LPG prices low would have limited
benefit for Yudhoyono's ruling party, which has struggled to
boost its popularity after a series of corruption scandals led
to the resignation of several senior officials last year,
including a cabinet minister.
"The calculation is that voters are very price-sensitive
more than anything else," said Douglas Ramage, political analyst
at the Bower Group Asia consultancy.
"But ... voters have long since passed judgement that the
ruling party is mired in corruption scandals and lacks a
compelling candidate. Keeping LPG prices low is not something
that would boost their popularity because it doesn't matter as
much as good governance and corruption."
($1 = 12,235 rupiah)
(Editing by Robert Birsel)