* Indonesia, Malaysia sign agreement on banking reciprocity
* The move would link 2 largest Islamic banking sectors in
SE Asia
* Each country to allow formation of 3 banking groups
* Mandiri eyes retail banking, remittances in Malaysia -exec
By Eveline Danubrata and Bernardo Vizcaino
JAKARTA, Aug 2 Indonesia and Malaysia have
agreed to give their banks greater access to each other's
markets, part of wider integration efforts among Southeast Asian
economies.
The move would link the two largest Islamic banking sectors
in the region, and give Malaysian banks a potential lead in
accessing the world's biggest Muslim-majority country which
remains restrictive to foreign lenders.
The heads of Indonesia's financial regulator and Malaysia's
central bank Bank Negara Malaysia signed the pact at the state
palace in Jakarta, the Indonesia Financial Services Authority
(OJK) said in a statement late on Monday. (bit.ly/2aG6tOy)
"The agreement is aimed at reducing an imbalance in the
market access and banking activities of both countries through
the presence of banks that fulfill certain conditions in each
jurisdiction, based on the principle of reciprocity," the
statement said.
Under the deal, each country will allow the formation of
three banking groups which would be afforded the same treatment
as local lenders. In the case of Malaysian banks, this number
will include banking groups that are already operating in
Indonesia, the statement said.
Malaysian lenders CIMB and Maybank
already have businesses in Indonesia.
Indonesian state-controlled lender PT Bank Mandiri Tbk
plans to expand in sectors such as retail banking and
remittance services in Malaysia, Corporate Secretary Rohan Hafas
told Reuters in a text message on Tuesday.
