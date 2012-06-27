By Neil Chatterjee
| JAKARTA, June 28
JAKARTA, June 28 Malaysia is separated from
Indonesia's Sumatra island by just 40 miles (64 km) of water,
but an ocean has opened up between them over who owns a
traditional dance, the latest in a series of disputes between
the Southeast Asian neighbours.
The feud, one of many over issues as diverse as culture,
pollution and borders in the region of 600 million people, adds
to the difficulties leaders face in trying to turn Southeast
Asia into a unified economic community by 2015.
Malaysian efforts to promote the Tor-tor folk dance and
Gordang Sambilan drum performance - both with origins in Sumatra
- as its own cultural heritage sparked protests this month in
Jakarta, where a group torched Malaysia's flag and threw stones
at its embassy. The violence was a sharp contrast to the Tor-tor
itself - a gentle, traditional dance featuring a mix of subtle
hand and leg movements.
Malaysia's government summoned Indonesia's acting ambassador
for talks on Monday to express its concern over the violence.
Government officials on both sides have tried to calm the
situation, saying it is a misunderstanding over plans to promote
the culture of the Mandailing people, who live in both Sumatra
and across the narrow Malacca Strait in mainland Malaysia.
Malaysia and Indonesia share deep Islamic and cultural ties
that go back centuries. The Malay and Indonesian languages are
mutually intelligible and historians say they originate from
Indonesia's Riau islands, just south of Singapore. But subtle
differences do exist and could be part of the reason for the
latest row. The Malay word for heritage, "warisan", carries a
stronger connotation of ownership in Indonesian.
FOLK MUSIC, BATIK, AND CURRY
The case has touched a raw nerve in Indonesia, which has
previously argued with Malaysia over who claims the rights to
folk music, batik textiles and spicy beef Rendang curry.
In recent years, allegations of poor treatment of the
hundreds of thousands of Indonesian maids who cook, clean and
care for children in smaller, richer Malaysia have soured ties.
Jakarta stopped sending domestic helpers to Malaysia in 2009
after numerous cases of abuse, only lifting the ban this month
after Malaysia set stricter rules for employers of maids.
"Indonesians are jealous that Malaysians have a better
standard of living and it does seem that Malaysians - and
especially the Malay ethnic group - tend to look down their
noses at their Indonesian brethren," said Keith Loveard, who
heads political risk analysis at Concord Consulting in Jakarta.
The neighbours fought a border war in the 1960s on the
island of Borneo, and some in Indonesia still seem in a fighting
spirit.
"Malaysia is a small country. It would only take us five
days or a week to burn it," said an executive in Jakarta
originally from Sumatra, who declined to be identified because
of the sensitivity of the issue.
The Batak people of Sumatra, a related ethnic group to the
Mandailing, have a reputation in Indonesia as argumentative. A
local joke goes that in law courts it's common to find that
lawyers and those on trial are all Batak.
While any real conflict is very unlikely, nations in the
region have been stepping up defence spending in recent years,
as fears grow over China's military and posturing between it and
Southeast Asian countries over ownership of oil-rich islands in
disputed waters north of Borneo.
Thailand and Cambodia fought a deadly border skirmish over a
disputed ancient Hindu temple last year, an issue that the
Association of South East Asian Nations struggled to mediate,
underlining its troubles in fostering genuine unity.
MORE HIP-HOP THAN TOR-TOR
While anger will soon dissipate, a common sentiment heard in
Indonesia is simply disappointment that Malaysia feels the need
to "steal" its culture. From the Malaysian perspective, it is
simply about preserving culture that is in danger of dying out.
"Recognising these two cultures under the act doesn't mean
that it is being 'claimed' and owned by Malaysia. What we hope
is, through the registration of the cultures, they can be
preserved and widely promoted," said Ramli Abdul Karim Hasibuan,
president of the Mandailing association in Malaysia.
Scholars say the Mandailing people in Malaysia did not
resist colonial British attempts last century to label them as
Malay, which led to their culture evaporating, whereas
traditions have been preserved better in Sumatra, Indonesia's
largest island and full of different ethnicities.
The younger generation, more likely to dance to hip-hop than
the Tor-tor, is more concerned about who wins between Malaysia
and Indonesia on the soccer pitch, though haze pollution in
Kuala Lumpur from Indonesian land-clearing fires is a real
irritant.
"Keep your dances and your culture. While you're at it, keep
your haze to yourself too," said Twitter user @mediha_m,
responding to Indonesians on the social media site lambasting
Malaysia's cultural poverty.
(Additional reporting by Rachel Will, Angie Teo, Niluksi
Koswanage and Siva Sithraputhran in KUALA LUMPUR; Editing by
Stuart Grudgings and Nick Macfie)