(Repeats item first published late on Thursday with no changes
to text)
By Fathin Ungku
JOHOR BAHRU, Malaysia Nov 11 When Malaysian
officials went to an island near the site of a boat accident
that killed dozens of Indonesians on their way home last week,
they were told the vessel was plying illegally with more than
double the permitted number of passengers aboard.
For Paul Khiu, commander of the marine police in Johor state
at the southern tip of peninsula Malaysia, the discovery came as
no surprise.
"These boats can take 30 to 50 people, but they always
overload," Khiu told Reuters on his return from Batam island, on
the other side of the Singapore Strait.
The boat had come from Johor, a one-hour voyage, carrying
Indonesian workers and their families before it capsized near
Batam.
Hundreds of thousands of Indonesians are illegal migrants in
Malaysia, doing construction, plantation and domestic work that
pays much more than they could earn at home. Some have lived in
Malaysia for years and have also brought over their families.
Advocacy groups say the illegal workers are subjected to
many abuses and the two governments are doing little to address
the situation. Between 600 and 700 illegal Indonesian workers
die in Malaysia each year of various causes, including disease,
work accidents, drowning and starvation, said Anis Hidayah of
the Migrant Care group.
A spokesman for Indonesia's foreign ministry, Armanatha
Nasir, said illegal workers remained "a challenge" but both
governments were committed to finding a solution.
Malaysia's Home Affairs Ministry said it would soon be
meeting Indonesian Embassy officials for preliminary talks on
the illegal workers issue, but did not give any further details.
The government had said in March that it would stop bringing
in new foreign workers in a bid to encourage businesses to hire
locally and also to stop illegal migration.
It had launched a major exercise to legalise foreign workers
in 2011, including an amnesty that expired in 2014.
DANGEROUS CROSSING
Some of the migrants make the illegal crossing across the
Strait of Malacca separating Indonesia's Sumatra from peninsular
Malaysia, but most slip over the sprawling land border between
the two countries on the island of Borneo.
There are few controls along the 2,000-km (1,200-mile)
border which experts say is virtually impossible to police. The
to-and-fro movement has become a lively business, and there are
towns on both sides to cater for the migrants.
The sea route is more dangerous. Officials said that more
than half of the 101 people on board the high-speed boat died
after it hit a reef off Batam and sank, many of them infants and
children. Forty-one people survived and six remain missing.
Migrant Care puts the number of Indonesians living in
Malaysia at more than 1 million, but other estimates put it even
higher.
Hidayah, at Migrant Care, said government regulation in the
plantation, construction and domestic helper sectors was poor.
"There is no policy on protection of domestic helpers. There
is no regulation of working hours. There are no holidays," she
said, adding the situation was much the same in the construction
and plantation sectors.
Because of the prohibitive costs and bureaucracy required to
enter Malaysia legally, most workers opt for illicit ways to get
in, Hidayah said.
SHORT-LIVED REACTION
When tragedies such as last week's accident strike,
government action is reactive and short-lived, activists say.
"Despite the need for sustained political attention, often
these issues are only addressed in the wake of some particularly
egregious incident that sparks public outcry," said Paul Dillon,
Jakarta-based programme director at the International
Organization for Migration.
A 64-year-old Indonesian metalworker, who has lived
illegally in Malaysia for nine years, said that on a night-time
journey home last year, his boat capsized.
"I could have gone the normal, legal route ... but I just
couldn't afford it at that time," the worker told Reuters from a
sparsely furnished housing block in Johor he shares with six
others.
"I thought I was going to die," he said of the ordeal which
he and 35 others survived by swimming 1 km (a half mile) to
shore.
Since that incident he has been considering getting
documentation, regardless of the costs.
Indonesia has in recent years tried to stop unskilled
workers, especially domestic workers, going overseas after a
string of physical abuse cases. There is now a moratorium on
domestic workers going to 21 countries in the Middle East, and
government officials have also discussed banning them from
Malaysia and Singapore.
But a persistent shortage of jobs at home means Indonesians
are still desperate to work overseas.
"The point is availability of work. For that reason, the
most important thing is to create as many jobs as possible
domestically," said Hermono, who like many Indonesians goes by
one name, of the National Migrant Workers' Protection Agency.
Indonesian migrant workers contributed around $9.6 billion
in remittances in 2015, according to the World Bank.
Activists say a ban would only cut off these economically
critical inflows and force low-skilled workers to resort to
illegal and dangerous means of travel.
"People need to earn and if the jobs are elsewhere, you
should be ensuring people can go legitimately and work safely,"
said Dee Jupp, an independent researcher who has done studies on
Indonesian migrant workers. "Recognising this will give
legitimacy and allow it to be regulated and safer."
(Additional reporting by Hidayat Setiaji, Fergus Jensen and
Kanupriya Kapoor in JAKARTA, A.Ananthalakshmi in KUALA LUMPUR;
Writing by John Chalmers; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan and
Alex Richardson)