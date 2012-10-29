JAKARTA, Oct. 29 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0015 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1411.94 -0.07 -1.030 USD/JPY 79.65 0.04 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7451 -- -0.003 SPOT GOLD 1715.36 0.27 4.600 US CRUDE 86.01 -0.31 -0.270 DOW JONES 13107.21 0.03 3.53 ASIA ADRS 120.07 -0.85 -1.03 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge higher SE ASIA STOCKS-Thailand underperforms on the week MARKET NEWS > Wall St ends flat on Apple picking, down for week > Treasuries prices gain on safe-haven support > Yen steadier as BOJ meeting looms > Gold holds gains, but firm dollar weighs > Oil up second day, U.S. products rise ahead of storm > Palm oil rises to 1-month high ahead of holiday weekend STOCKS TO WATCH > State-owned coal miner PT Tambang Batubara Bukit Asam reported its Q3 net profit was down 5 percent to 2.2 trillion rupiah ($229.05 million), on revenue that was up 15 percent to 8.72 trillion rupiah. (Bisnis Indonesia, Investor Daily) > State toll road operator PT Jasa Marga is ready to acquire a 60 percent stake in PT Bakrie Toll Road, which owns concession rights for the 75-km Batang-Semarang toll road, said CEO Adityawarman, adding that the two parties were set to discuss the acquisition plan in November. (Bisnis Indonesia) > Jasa Marga recorded a net profit of 1.25 trillion rupiah ($130.14 million) in the first nine months, up 34 percent year-on-year, boosted by revenues that grew 38 percent to 5.59 trillion rupiah, exceeding its 2012 full-year target of 5.4 trillion rupiah. (Bisnis Indonesia, Kontan) > Two paper producers, PT Indah Kiat Pulp & Paper and PT Pabrik Kertas Tjiwi Kimia, controlled by Sinarmas Group, plan to repay a 421.86 billion rupiah bond loan on November 30, or earlier than its expiration date in October 2017, said director Suhendra Wiriadinata. (Bisnis Indonesia) > Electronics distributor PT Agis, via its unit PT Agis Resources, has invited China Coal Geology Mining to work on its 5,000-hectare gold mine project in West Sumatra, said Agis corporate secretary Noor Syahriel. (Bisnis Indonesia, Investor Daily) > Indonesia's tyre manufacturers association reported tyre sales from January to September fell 3 percent to 37.4 million units from 38.46 million units in the same period last year, due to declining exports that are expected to impact the industry until the first half of 2013, said chairman Aziz Pane. (Bisnis Indonesia) > PT Surya Esa Perkasa plans to build an ammonia plant in Central Sulawesi with a total investment of $750 million, said corporate secretary Kanishk Laroya, adding that the company has invited a Japanese partner to work on the project. (Kontan) > Transportation firm PT Eka Sari Lorena Transport plans to buy 120 Mercedes-Benz buses next year, said CEO Eka Sari Lorena. The company plans to sell around 35 percent of its enlarged capital in an initial public offering scheduled for the first half of 2013, and expects to raise 300 billion rupiah ($31.23 million). (Kontan) > State pharmaceuticals company PT Kalbe Farma plans to spend 800 billion rupiah ($83.29 million) on capital expenditure next year to expand products and acquire companies, said finance director Vidjongtius. (Investor Daily) > Indonesia's automotive manufacturers association (Gaikindo) sees car sales in October reaching 85,000-90,000 units, down from 102,111 a month earlier, said chairman Sudirman Maman Rusdi. (Investor Daily) INDONESIA IN THE NEWS > Indonesia militant arrests show shift to violence > Borneo says split looms for Bumi's Indonesian partners ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company news European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9605.0000 Indonesian rupiahs) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Fergus Jensen; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)