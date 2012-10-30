JAKARTA, Oct 30 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0155 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 -- -- --
USD/JPY 79.88 0.14% 0.110
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7206 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1709.01 -0.01% -0.230
US CRUDE 85.29 -0.29% -0.250
DOW JONES 0.00 0.00% 0.00
ASIA ADRS 0.00 0.00% 0.00
THAI STOCKS 1279.57 -0.17% -2.24
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares subdued, lack direction after US
closure
SE ASIA STOCKS-Banks outperform in Malaysia, Philippines
MARKET NEWS
> Futures end short session lower; market closed Tuesday
> Bond prices up on safety buying before hurricane
> Yen on the defensive as BOJ policy decision nears
> Gold inches down, economic concerns return
> Brent down; Sandy shuts U.S. transport, refineries
> Palm oil ends lower, Indonesia tax cut weighs
STOCKS TO WATCH
> Indonesia's Bank Mandiri Q3 net profits up 26
pct.
> PT Bank Central Asia's Q3 net profit rose 8 percent
to 8.3 trillion rupiah ($864.13 million), with interest income
rising 15 percent to 14.2 trillion rupiah. The bank recorded
loan growth at 35 percent to 237.65 trillion rupiah. (Investor
Daily, Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia)
> Lender PT Bank CIMB Niaga reported a 30 percent
increase in third-quarter net profits to 3.1 trillion rupiah
($322.75 million) from the same period last year, as interest
income rose to 7.16 trillion rupiah from 5.75 trillion rupiah a
year earlier. The bank recorded loan growth at 14 percent to
138.9 trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily, Kontan, Bisnis
Indonesia)
> PT Bank Internasional Indonesia booked third-quarter
net profits of 922 billion rupiah ($95.99 million), up 66
percent from a year earlier with loan growth at 22 percent to 62
trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily, Kontan)
> PT Astra Agro Lestari, a unit of PT Astra
International, said its Q3 net profit fell 10 percent
to 1.67 trillion rupiah ($173.87 million) hurt by increased
expenses, on revenue that grew 8 percent to 8.57 trillion
rupiah. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia)
> PT Perusahaan Gas Negara, the nation's biggest gas
distributor, reported a third-quarter net profit of $621
million, a 16 percent increase from the same period last year,
boosted by a 12 percent rise in revenue at $1.83 billion.
(Investor Daily)
> PT Wijaya Karya, the country's biggest construction
firm, booked a third-quarter net profit of 282.5 billion rupiah
($29.4 million), up 31 percent from the same period last year,
as revenue grew 16 percent to 6.3 trillion rupiah. (Investor
Daily)
> PT Unilever Indonesia's third-quarter net profit
rose 21 percent to 3.65 trillion rupiah ($380 million) from the
same period last year, as sales rose 17 percent to 20.34
trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily)
> PT Global Mediacom, a media holding firm, is
targeting 2012 net profit of up to 1.2 trillion rupiah ($124.93
million), up 53 percent from 779 billion rupiah a year ago, with
Q3 net profit reaching 881 billion rupiah, up 43 percent from
617 billion rupiah in the same period last year, said CEO Hary
Tanoesoedibjo. (Investor Daily, Kontan)
> State-owned pharmaceutical firm PT Kimia Farma
booked sales of 2.76 trillion rupiah ($287.35 million) in the
third quarter, up 14 percent from a year earlier, and is
optimistic of achieving its 2012 full-year sales target of 3.48
trillion rupiah, said corporate secretary Djoko Rusdianto.
(Kontan)
> Industrial estate developer PT Bekasi Fajar Industrial Estate
reported third-quarter net profit more than tripled to
301.5 billion rupiah ($31.4 million) as revenue grew 88.5
percent to 662 billion rupiah. (Kontan)
INDONESIA IN THE NEWS
> Indonesia to cut crude palm oil export tax to 9 pct in
Nov
> South Korea's Samsung C&T Corp is eyeing six
infrastructure projects in Indonesia--a seaport, an airport, a
mass rapid transit system, the Sunda Strait Bridge, a power
plant and energy infrastructure, said Samsung C&T vice president
Paul Shin. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia)
> The Public Works Ministry is opening tender for the 5.2
trillion rupiah ($541.4 million) 36 km Serpong-Balaraja toll
road project in Tangerang on the outskirts of Jakarta, which is
expected to start construction in 2013. (Investor Daily)
($1 = 9605.0000 Indonesian rupiahs)
(Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Fergus Jensen; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)