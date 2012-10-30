JAKARTA, Oct 30 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0155 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 -- -- -- USD/JPY 79.88 0.14% 0.110 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7206 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1709.01 -0.01% -0.230 US CRUDE 85.29 -0.29% -0.250 DOW JONES 0.00 0.00% 0.00 ASIA ADRS 0.00 0.00% 0.00 THAI STOCKS 1279.57 -0.17% -2.24 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares subdued, lack direction after US closure SE ASIA STOCKS-Banks outperform in Malaysia, Philippines MARKET NEWS > Futures end short session lower; market closed Tuesday > Bond prices up on safety buying before hurricane > Yen on the defensive as BOJ policy decision nears > Gold inches down, economic concerns return > Brent down; Sandy shuts U.S. transport, refineries > Palm oil ends lower, Indonesia tax cut weighs STOCKS TO WATCH > Indonesia's Bank Mandiri Q3 net profits up 26 pct. > PT Bank Central Asia's Q3 net profit rose 8 percent to 8.3 trillion rupiah ($864.13 million), with interest income rising 15 percent to 14.2 trillion rupiah. The bank recorded loan growth at 35 percent to 237.65 trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily, Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia) > Lender PT Bank CIMB Niaga reported a 30 percent increase in third-quarter net profits to 3.1 trillion rupiah ($322.75 million) from the same period last year, as interest income rose to 7.16 trillion rupiah from 5.75 trillion rupiah a year earlier. The bank recorded loan growth at 14 percent to 138.9 trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily, Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia) > PT Bank Internasional Indonesia booked third-quarter net profits of 922 billion rupiah ($95.99 million), up 66 percent from a year earlier with loan growth at 22 percent to 62 trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily, Kontan) > PT Astra Agro Lestari, a unit of PT Astra International, said its Q3 net profit fell 10 percent to 1.67 trillion rupiah ($173.87 million) hurt by increased expenses, on revenue that grew 8 percent to 8.57 trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia) > PT Perusahaan Gas Negara, the nation's biggest gas distributor, reported a third-quarter net profit of $621 million, a 16 percent increase from the same period last year, boosted by a 12 percent rise in revenue at $1.83 billion. (Investor Daily) > PT Wijaya Karya, the country's biggest construction firm, booked a third-quarter net profit of 282.5 billion rupiah ($29.4 million), up 31 percent from the same period last year, as revenue grew 16 percent to 6.3 trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily) > PT Unilever Indonesia's third-quarter net profit rose 21 percent to 3.65 trillion rupiah ($380 million) from the same period last year, as sales rose 17 percent to 20.34 trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily) > PT Global Mediacom, a media holding firm, is targeting 2012 net profit of up to 1.2 trillion rupiah ($124.93 million), up 53 percent from 779 billion rupiah a year ago, with Q3 net profit reaching 881 billion rupiah, up 43 percent from 617 billion rupiah in the same period last year, said CEO Hary Tanoesoedibjo. (Investor Daily, Kontan) > State-owned pharmaceutical firm PT Kimia Farma booked sales of 2.76 trillion rupiah ($287.35 million) in the third quarter, up 14 percent from a year earlier, and is optimistic of achieving its 2012 full-year sales target of 3.48 trillion rupiah, said corporate secretary Djoko Rusdianto. (Kontan) > Industrial estate developer PT Bekasi Fajar Industrial Estate reported third-quarter net profit more than tripled to 301.5 billion rupiah ($31.4 million) as revenue grew 88.5 percent to 662 billion rupiah. (Kontan) INDONESIA IN THE NEWS > Indonesia to cut crude palm oil export tax to 9 pct in Nov > South Korea's Samsung C&T Corp is eyeing six infrastructure projects in Indonesia--a seaport, an airport, a mass rapid transit system, the Sunda Strait Bridge, a power plant and energy infrastructure, said Samsung C&T vice president Paul Shin. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia) > The Public Works Ministry is opening tender for the 5.2 trillion rupiah ($541.4 million) 36 km Serpong-Balaraja toll road project in Tangerang on the outskirts of Jakarta, which is expected to start construction in 2013. (Investor Daily) ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company news European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9605.0000 Indonesian rupiahs) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Fergus Jensen; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)