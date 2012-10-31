JAKARTA, Oct 31 Following is some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0155 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 -- -- -- USD/JPY 79.88 0.14% 0.110 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7206 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1709.01 -0.01% -0.230 US CRUDE 85.29 -0.29% -0.250 DOW JONES 0.00 0.00% 0.00 ASIA ADRS 0.00 0.00% 0.00 THAI STOCKS 1279.57 -0.17% -2.24 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares subdued, lack direction after US closure SE ASIA STOCKS-Banks outperform in Malaysia, Philippines MARKET NEWS > Futures end short session lower; market closed Tuesday > Bond prices up on safety buying before hurricane > Yen on the defensive as BOJ policy decision nears > Gold inches down, economic concerns return > Brent down; Sandy shuts U.S. transport, refineries > Palm oil ends lower, Indonesia tax cut weighs STOCKS TO WATCH - PT United Tractors Tbk, Indonesia's biggest heavy equipment provider, said its net profit in the third quarter was 4.46 trillion rupiah, up 3 percent from 4.34 trillion rupiah at the same period last year, as revenues grew 11 percent to 44.13 trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily, Kontan) - Automotive parts manufacturer PT Astra Otoparts Tbk , a unit of PT Astra International, booked a third-quarter net profit of 766.7 billion rupiah, slightly up from 753.9 billion rupiah a year earlier as revenues rose 13 percent to 6.16 trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily) - PT Astra Graphia said its net third quarter profit grew 16 percent to 107.1 billion rupiah as revenues rose 30 percent to 1.3 trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily) INDONESIA IN THE NEWS TABLE-Indonesia Astra Agro Lestari auction Oct 30 TABLE-Indonesia KPB Nusantara palm oil prices Oct 30 Bakrie-controlled Visi Media to invest $150 mln in Indonesian pay TV Indonesia raises 913 bln rph from sukuk auction-IFR G-Resources resumes work at troubled Indonesian gold mine Indonesia coffee output set to rise 12.5 pct in 12/13 -survey MARKET NEWS > Wall St closed for 2nd day, to reopen on Wednesday > SIFMA recommends US Fixed Market open on Oct. 31-statement > Yen off highs, market resigned to BOJ disappointing > Gold poised to snap four-month winning streak > US gasoline falls as Sandy hits demand more than supply > Indonesia press digest > Political risk box on Indonesia ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Indonesia diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9605.0000 Indonesian rupiahs) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Matthew Bigg and Anand Basu)