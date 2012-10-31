JAKARTA, Oct 31 Following is some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0155 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 -- -- --
USD/JPY 79.88 0.14% 0.110
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7206 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1709.01 -0.01% -0.230
US CRUDE 85.29 -0.29% -0.250
DOW JONES 0.00 0.00% 0.00
ASIA ADRS 0.00 0.00% 0.00
THAI STOCKS 1279.57 -0.17% -2.24
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares subdued, lack direction after US
closure
SE ASIA STOCKS-Banks outperform in Malaysia, Philippines
MARKET NEWS
> Futures end short session lower; market closed Tuesday
> Bond prices up on safety buying before hurricane
> Yen on the defensive as BOJ policy decision nears
> Gold inches down, economic concerns return
> Brent down; Sandy shuts U.S. transport, refineries
> Palm oil ends lower, Indonesia tax cut weighs
STOCKS TO WATCH
- PT United Tractors Tbk, Indonesia's biggest
heavy equipment provider, said its net profit in the third
quarter was 4.46 trillion rupiah, up 3 percent from 4.34
trillion rupiah at the same period last year, as revenues grew
11 percent to 44.13 trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily, Kontan)
- Automotive parts manufacturer PT Astra Otoparts Tbk
, a unit of PT Astra International, booked a
third-quarter net profit of 766.7 billion rupiah, slightly up
from 753.9 billion rupiah a year earlier as revenues rose 13
percent to 6.16 trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily)
- PT Astra Graphia said its net third quarter profit grew 16
percent to 107.1 billion rupiah as revenues rose 30 percent to
1.3 trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily)
INDONESIA IN THE NEWS
TABLE-Indonesia Astra Agro Lestari auction Oct 30
TABLE-Indonesia KPB Nusantara palm oil prices Oct 30
Bakrie-controlled Visi Media to invest $150 mln in
Indonesian pay TV
Indonesia raises 913 bln rph from sukuk auction-IFR
G-Resources resumes work at troubled Indonesian gold mine
Indonesia coffee output set to rise 12.5 pct in 12/13
-survey
MARKET NEWS
> Wall St closed for 2nd day, to reopen on Wednesday
> SIFMA recommends US Fixed Market open on Oct. 31-statement
> Yen off highs, market resigned to BOJ disappointing
> Gold poised to snap four-month winning streak
> US gasoline falls as Sandy hits demand more than supply
> Indonesia press digest
> Political risk box on Indonesia
($1 = 9605.0000 Indonesian rupiahs)
(Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Matthew Bigg and Anand
Basu)