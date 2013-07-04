JAKARTA, July 4 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT @0057 GMT -----------
INSTRUMENT LAST % CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1615.41 0.08 1.33
USD/JPY 99.90 0.00 0.00
10-YR US TSY YLD 93.45 0.00 0.00
SPOT GOLD 1253.44 0.18 2.25
US CRUDE 101.35 0.11 0.11
DOW JONES 14988.55 0.38 56.14
ASIA ADRS 134.65 -0.59 -0.8
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks cautious as ECB, U.S. job data
loom
SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia underperforms; Malaysia pares early
gain
STOCKS TO WATCH
- PT Electronic City, an electronic appliances
retailer, plans to open 30 new outlets this year with a total
investment of 200 billion Indonesian rupiah, said director Fery
Wiraatmadja. The firm is set to see sales during the Ramadan
period increase 20 to 22 percent compared with an average month,
which will contribute 12 percent of its 2013 total revenues
target of 2.14 trillion Indonesian rupiah. (Kontan)
- Phone operator PT Indosat plans to spend up to 8
trillion Indonesian rupiah to upgrade base transceiver stations
(BTS) in anticipation of a 50-60 percent increase in
communication traffic during Idul Fitri, said director Jeremiah
Ratadhi S. (Kontan)
- The government has invited investors from Russia to develop 15
new oil and gas blocks in Sulawesi, Sumatra and Papua, said Gde
Pradnyana, secretary of Indonesia's oil and gas regulatory task
force SKK Migas. (Kontan)
- Industrial estate developer PT Kawasan Industri Jababeka
through its unit PT Bekasi Power plans to develop
another steam and gas power plant in Cilegon, said Jababeka's
CEO Darmono. The firm has completed construction of a
130-megawat steam and gas power plant in Bekasi and will sell
electricity to state utility firm PT PLN for the next 20 years.
(Kontan, Investor Daily)
- PT Steel Pipe Industry of Indonesia (Spindo) will start
constructing its second factory in Karawang, West Java, with a
total investment of around 150 billion Indonesian rupiah, aiming
to boost production and sales in auto industry, said general
manager Taufik Surya. (Investor Daily)
- Retail company PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya plans to
spend 420 billion Indonesian rupiah on investment next year to
develop three distribution centers in Bogor and Karawang, to add
its 25 distribution centers in 2013, said corporate secretary
Solihin. The firm will spend 1.3 trillion Indonesian rupiah on
capital expenditure this year to open 800 new stores and two
distribution centers. (Investor Daily)
- PT Dharma Satya Nusantara, the wood product, timber
estate and plantation company affiliated with Indonesian
billionaire Theodore P. Rachmat, has signed share sale and
purchase agreements to buy 10 million or 9.09 percent of shares
of First Well Holdings Limited in PT Swakarsa Sinarsentosa,
worth $17.5 million, CEO Djojo Boentoro said in a statement.
(Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia)
- Jakarta regional lender Bank DKI booked a net
profit of 413.3 billion Indonesian rupiah in the first half, up
64 percent from 252.1 billion Indonesian rupiah at the same
period last year, boosted by credit expansion that grew 27
percent to 16.38 trillion Indonesian rupiah, said CEO Eko
Budiwiyono. (Investor Daily)
MARKET NEWS
(Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Kanupriya Kapoor)