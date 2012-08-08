JAKARTA, Aug 8 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. -----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0022 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1401.35 0.51 7.12 USD/JPY 78.63 0.08 0.06 US 10YR 1.62 -0.72 -0.01 SPOT GOLD 1609.54 -0.07 -1.14 US CRUDE 93.27 -0.43 -0.40 DOW JONES 13168.60 0.39 51.09 ASIA ADRS 120.32 0.80 0.96 FTSE 100 5841.24 0.56 32.47 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares hit 3-mth high as policy optimism persists. SE Asia Stocks-Markets ease; foreign investors turn to Indonesia, Malaysia. MARKET NEWS > S&P hits 1,400 as ECB-inspired rally persists > Prices slide as investors hope for policymaker action > Yen softer, risk still buoyed in thin market > Gold eases after stimulus hopes spur 3-day rise > Oil at 12-wk high on N.Sea output drop, stimulus hope > Palm oil falls to 1-week low, data eyed STOCKS TO WATCH > State gas company Perusahaan Gas Negara says it wants to be part of the Trans-Java gas pipeline project, plans to spend about 2 trillion Indonesian rupiah ($211.25 million) on the project. (Investor Daily) > Bank Central Asia says Credit Suisse Ltd and the Hong Kong branch of Deutsche Bank AG have bought its 90.9 million treasury stocks in a deal worth 699.9 billion Indonesian rupiah. (Investor Daily) > PT Aneka Tambang finance director Djaja M. Tambunan says six credit export agencies in both Europe and Asia are willing to provide up to $790 million to develop its ferronickle processing plant in Halmahera, Maluku. (Investor Daily) > Finance minister Agus Martowardojo says Indonesia plans to spend at least 170 trillion Indonesian rupiah ($17.96 billion) on infrastructure in 2013 to achieve its economic growth target of 6.8-7.2 percent next year. (Investor Daily, Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia) > Exploitasi Energi Indonesia plans to raise up to 2.7 trillion Indonesian rupiah ($285.19 million) from a rights issue in October. (Kontan) > Home appliance retailer Ace Hardware plans to boost its 2012 capital expenditure to 190 billion Indonesian rupiah ($20.07 million) from an earlier target of 30 billion Indonesian rupiah ($3.17 million), to open more outlets. (Kontan) > Bukaka Teknik Utama plans to develop a ferronickel processing plant in South Sulawesi, with a production capacity of 14,000 tonnes per year. (Kontan) > The public works ministry reports national construction spending in H1 2012 reached 80.8 trillion Indonesian rupiah ($8.53 billion), which represents 53.5 percent of its full-year target. (Bisnis Indonesia) > Danareksa plans to issue bonds worth 1 trillion Indonesian rupiah ($105.62 million) over the next two years, with the first issuance worth half that amount expected this year. (Bisnis Indonesia) INDONESIA IN THE NEWS > Indonesia's Timah stops tin spot sales > Indonesia sells 540 bln rph in sukuk auction ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company news European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9467.5000 Indonesian rupiahs) (Reporting by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Anand Basu)