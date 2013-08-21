JAKARTA Aug 21 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0158 GMT -----------
INSTRUMENT LAST % CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1652.35 0.38 6.29
USD/JPY 97.47 0.22 0.21
10-YR US TSY YLD 97.16 0.01 -0.09
SPOT GOLD 1371.01 0.02 0.34
US CRUDE 105.23 0.11 0.12
DOW JONES 15002.99 -0.05 -7.75
ASIA ADRS 139.52 -0.48 -0.68
----------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS - Asia stocks get lull in selling, sentiment
skittish
SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia near year-low; Thai stocks drop 2
pct
MARKET NEWS
> Tokyo's Nikkei share average opens up 0.26 pct
> Wall St bounces to end four-day skid; retailers gain
> US bond yields fall, emerging markets roiled
> Dollar licks wounds as Fed minutes awaited
> Gold falls on stimulus worries, Fed minutes eyed
> U.S. oil drops on pipeline outage, contract expiration
- PT Shell Indonesia, the subsidiary of oil and gas giant Royal
Dutch Shell, started constructing a $200 million lubricant plant
on a 75,000-square-meter plot of land in North Jakarta, said
country communications manager, Inggita Notosusanto, adding that
the factory will have production capacity of 120,000 tonnes per
year. (Bisnis Indonesia, Kontan, Investor daily)
- Indonesia's biggest telecom firm, PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia,
will seek loan totalling Rp. 4 trillion in the second half of
this year, to boost data service business, said finance director
Honesti Basyir, adding that the firm expects to secure a $35
million loan from Japan bank for International Cooperation
(JBIC) in early September. The firm plans to spend 20
trillion Indonesian rupiah on capital expenditure this year.
(Bisnis Indonesia, Kontan)
- PT Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indonesia reported car exports
in the first half reached 61,225 units worth $851.9 million, up
6 percent from a year earlier, said CEO Masahiro Nonami.
(Kontan, Investor Daily)
- Concrete construction firm PT Wika Beton, a unit of state
construction firm PT Wijaya Karya, aims to raise Rp.
400 billion in medium-term notes, scheduled in September, said
finance director Entus Aswani, adding that it will use the
proceeds to finance expansion, pay debt and for acquisition.
(Bisnis Indonesia)
- Home appliance retailer PT Ace Hardware expects to
open 15 new Ace Hardware outlets and four Toys Kingdom stores
this year, said corporate secretary Helen Tanzil, adding that
the firm currently owns 85 Ace Hardware outlets and one Toys
Kingdom store. (Kontan)
- PT Indomobil Finance Indonesia, a unit of PT Indomobil Sukses
Internasional, aims to secure loans worth $126 million
from syndication of 14 banks, to finance expansion, a source
said. (Investor Daily)
INDONESIA IN THE NEWS
> Indonesia c.bank say to continue intervention to stabilise
rupiah
> Indonesia, facing share price plunge, tells state-owned firms
to buy back shares
> Indonesia state pension funds to boost buying of battered
shares
> Indonesia oil regulator says business as usual after graft
scandal
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: