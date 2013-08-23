JAKARTA Aug 23 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market.

------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0150 GMT -----------

INSTRUMENT LAST % CHG NET CHG

S&P 500 1656.96 0.86 14.16

USD/JPY 98.93 0.22 0.22 10-YR US TSY YLD 96.50 0.02 -0.13

SPOT GOLD 1374.61 -0.05 -0.63

US CRUDE 105.05 0.02 0.02

DOW JONES 14963.74 0.44 66.19

ASIA ADRS 138.78 1.24 1.7

---------------------------------------------------

MARKET NEWS

STOCKS TO WATCH

- Property developer PT Agung Podomoro Land plans to focus investment outside Java in places such as Balikpapan, Medan, Batam and Bali, in the second half of this year, said corporate marketing director Widjaja Antono. The firm plans to spend up to 7 trillion Indonesian rupiah on investment. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia, Kontan)

- Eurorich Group Ltd, a unit of PT Sugih Energy, has signed a joint operating agreement with PT Pertamina Hulu Energi to work on downstream oil and gas projects in South Sumatra and Jambi, Sugih Energy's CEO Andhika Anindyaguna said in a statement. (Investor Daily)

- Construction firm PT Waskita Karya recorded new contracts worth 7 trillion Indonesian rupiah until August which represents 39 percent of its 2013 full-year target of 17.9 trillion Indonesian rupiah, said CEO M.Choliq. (Investor Daily)

- Asia Pulp & Paper, a unit of Sinarmas Group, plans to develop a pulp mill in South Sumatra that will have a capacity of 2 million tonnes per year, said corporate and communication director Suhendra Wiriadinata, adding that the firm expects to complete construction within the next three years. (Kontan)

- The furniture and handicraft industry association (Asmindo) revised down its 2013 exports target to remain unchanged at $2.6 billion from earlier $2.9 billion or up 11 percent from last year as demand from the U.S. and European countries still slowed down, said the chairman Ambar Tjahyono. (Bisnis Indonesia)

INDONESIA IN THE NEWS

