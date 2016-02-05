(Corrects analyst's given name in the 6th paragraph)
* Relatively stable currency, restrained inflation seen as
pluses
* Pro-growth monetary policy could be double-edged sword
* Bank Indonesia seen unlikely to repeat 2015 mistake
By Masayuki Kitano and Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Feb 5 Indonesia's bond market is
drawing a rush of foreign capital as a rare combination of the
country's high yields, low inflation and a stable currency
promises growth-starved global investors an attractive return.
But investors are treading carefully, choosing strategies
that allow them to reap a quick and rich reward as they weigh up
the inherent risks of investing in a historically volatile
market.
They have two big worries at the moment.
One is that Bank Indonesia, which cut rates for the first
time in nearly a year in January, might provoke a damaging slide
in the rupiah currency by rushing in more easings.
The other is the possibility that the U.S. Federal Reserve's
interest rate rises or a slowing Chinese economy might trigger a
destabilising flight of capital from high-yielding markets such
as Indonesia.
"In short, we like the carry. The way that we think that
you want to play Indonesia is you want to buy long-dated bonds,"
said Desmond Soon, head of investment management Asia ex-Japan
at Western Asset Management.
Global asset manager Amundi has also been long duration -
which is effectively the weighted average tenor of the bond - in
Indonesian bonds.
The long-dated bond strategy would be particularly handy in
the event the Indonesian central bank's recent shift to an
accommodative policy stance leads to a faster pace of rate cuts
- a scenario that would stoke a rally in prices of back-end
bonds.
The allure of high yielding Indonesian bonds, which have
long been a magnet for offshore investors clamouring for a slice
of Southeast Asia's biggest economy, have been further burnished
by aggressive monetary easings by global policymakers and
negative yields in some debt paper in Europe and Japan.
Generally, bond investors are encouraged by the combination
of slow growth, inflation under the central bank's 3-5 percent
target for 2016 and a narrowing current account deficit.
Indonesian equities have seen no such flows, however, with
foreigners bailing out in favour of domestic bonds and other
products.
IT'S THE YIELD
The flood of cash into the bond market since September has
helped the rupiah outperform its emerging market peers and has
led to a staggering response at central bank auctions of
government bonds.
The rupiah has climbed 7.6 percent against the dollar since
the end of September, outperforming other high-yielding emerging
market currencies such as the Brazilian real, South
African rand, the Indian rupee and the
Malaysian ringgit.
Unsurprisingly the big draw for investors is Indonesia's
high yields; at 8.1 percent, its 10-year government bonds have
the highest yield among comparable emerging Asian paper.
Foreigners held 578.32 trillion rupiah ($42.31 billion) of
Indonesian government bonds at the end of January. They have
increased their holdings by 54.94 trillion rupiah in the four
months to January, accelerating from an increase of just 8.9
trillion rupiah in the previous four months.
"We see very good potential for Indonesian bonds to
outperform the region," Raymond Lim, head of Asian bonds at
Amundi Singapore said.
CENTRAL BANK LESSON
Indeed, the investment case for Indonesia has improved from
a year ago, when an injudicious rate cut by the central bank,
disappointment over President Joko Widodo's slow reforms and
worries about the Fed's planned rate hike sent the rupiah down
10 percent in 2015 - the second-worst performing emerging Asian
currency.
The collapse in Indonesia's main export commodities added to
the misery, and while risks still remain a narrowing current
account deficit has reduced the reliance on capital flows.
A relatively calm market response to the Fed's
much-anticipated rate hike in December has also soothed anxious
investors.
Moreover, while Indonesia's economy could do with more
stimulus, ING economist Tim Condon reckons Bank Indonesia has
learned its lesson after its premature easing in early 2015
roiled the rupiah and bond markets.
"So they won't cut if financial market conditions are really
volatile or if the rupiah is under a lot of pressure," he said.
($1 = 13,620.0000 rupiah)
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)