SINGAPORE, March 11 Indonesia's rupiah fell 1 percent to a fresh 17-year low on Wednesday as foreign investors sold the currency amid lower stock and bond prices.

The rupiah was at 13,225 per dollar, its weakest since August 1998, as of 0435 GMT.

Jakarta shares slid 0.9 percent, while the 10-year bond yield rose to 7.568 percent, its highest since Jan. 20.

The rupiah has lost 6.4 percent against the dollar so far in 2015, becoming the worst performing Asian currency so far this year, Thomson Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Kim Coghill)