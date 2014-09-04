By Fransiska Nangoy
JAKARTA, Sept 5 It's been a rough year for
Indonesian companies that own industrial estates. First-half
land sales were weak, economic growth is slowing and an HSBC
survey concluded that manufacturing shrank in August.
Yet shares of such companies have far outperformed the
Indonesia benchmark. And foreign funds have been buying
the mid-caps. In July, ones managed by BlackRock Funds Advisors
and Vanguard Group made purchases, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
The dominant driver behind their outperformance is optimism
that President-elect Joko Widodo can foster reforms that boost
the economy and demand for industrial property. Some investors
are hopeful that Indonesia, over time, will manufacture a lot
more products.
Kunardy Lie, chief country officer in Indonesia for Deutsche
Bank, said there's "good reason" for interest in
industrial-estate stocks as the new government will focus on
infrastructure and industrialisation.
"Big firms want to invest here, and they will need the
space," he said.
Edhi Widjojo, president director of AXA Asset Management
Indonesia, says that if Indonesia has a more transparent and
business-friendly government, foreign direct investment will
rise, which will "benefit industrial estate companies, as demand
for their land will increase."
That's a sizable "if", given that Widodo's coalition has
only 37 percent of the seats in parliament, and he's got a raft
of problems to deal with.
Still, optimism that the new leader's plans to cut red tape
and boost infrastructure will lift factory investment propelled
industrial estate talks to notably outperform the Jakarta
benchmark, which is up 22 percent this year and 3.6 percent
since the July 9 election.
Shares in PT Kawasan Industri Jababeka, one of the
largest operators, are up 50 percent this year and 22 percent
since election day. PT Bekasi Fajar Industrial Estate
has risen 40.5 percent for the year and 31 percent since the
vote, while gains for PT Lippo Cikarang are 75 percent
and 14 percent, respectively.
It wasn't recent performance that drew investors. Bekasi
Fajar said first-half profit fell 52 percent to 124.62 billion
rupiah ($10.6 million). Jababeka's profit was up 27 percent, but
a year earlier the increase was 60 percent.
FRESH CATALYSTS?
According to a report by Trimegah Securities, Bekasi Fajar
sold only about 11 hectares of its 40-hectare target by
mid-year, while Jababeka sold 10 out of its 25 hectare target.
Widjojo of AXA Asset, which manages 2.6 trillion rupiah in
assets, says his firm is currently neutral on industrial estates
but will increase its holdings if it sees fresh catalysts such
as a good cabinet line-up from the new leader and signs of steps
to build a healthy business environment.
Indonesia hopes it will get new investment from big names
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Foxconn Technology
Group.
Samsung said last month it plans to set up a factory to
produce mobile phones mainly for Indonesia.
A Jababeka director has been quoted by a local media saying
it was talking to Samsung about selling industrial land. Samsung
already has a plant in a Jababeka estate east of Jakarta.
Foxconn of Taiwan, a major supplier to Apple, is
mulling a $1 billion investment. The company has said it will
decide after the new government takes office in October.
Reports about possible investments by Foxconn and Samsung
"helps the positive sentiment" about the prospects for
manufacturing in Indonesia, said Isbono Putro, a director at BNI
Asset Management, which manages about 8 trillion rupiah in
assets.
(1 US dollar = 11,76`0 rupiah)
(Editing by Nachum Kaplan and Richard Borsuk)