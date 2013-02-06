JAKARTA Feb 6 Indonesia's central bank plans to
send a letter to commercial banks reiterating an existing ban on
trading in offshore rupiah non-deliverable forwards (NDF) and
urged them to use the onshore forward rupiah market instead,
officials said on Wednesday.
"NDF is not allowed because the transaction doesn't have
underlying assets...This letter is to reiterate, reminding the
banks to not use NDF," said Bank Indonesia spokesman Difi
Johansyah.
"We endorse banks to use the local forward rate...We want
the forward onshore market to be more liquid in the future so
that it can be a benchmark," he added.
The move comes after internal reviews by banks in Singapore
found evidence that traders colluded to manipulate rates in the
offshore foreign exchange market, according to a source with
knowledge of the inquiries.
(Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma and Rieka Rahadiana; Writing
by Neil Chatterjee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)