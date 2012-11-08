JAKARTA, Nov 8 Following are some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0139 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1394.53 -2.37% -33.860
USD/JPY 79.96 -0.04% -0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6812 -- 0.037
SPOT GOLD 1719.09 0.16% 2.780
US CRUDE 84.93 0.58% 0.490
DOW JONES 12932.73 -2.36% -312.95
ASIA ADRS 119.77 -1.42% -1.72
INDONESIAN STOCKS 4350.42 0.84% 36.15
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall on worry over U.S. fiscal
cliff
SE ASIA STOCKS-Most rebound; Singapore at two-week
highs
MARKET NEWS:
>Wall St sinks after election as 'fiscal cliff' eyed
>Prices jump as Obama win drives monetary policy view
>Yen rallies on risk aversion; NZD hit by jobs data
>Gold flat as U.S. fiscal worries boost dollar
>Oil down about 4 pct, fiscal cliff looms after US vote
>Political risk box on Indonesia
STOCKS TO WATCH
> State oil and gas firm PT Pertamina plans to acquire Canadian
Coastal Energy Co, aiming to enlarge its overseas
assets, said director Afdal Bahaudin. (Bisnis Indonesia)
> Coal miner PT ABM Investama is optimistic about
achieving its 2013 full-year output target of 6-7 million
tonnes, up 50-70 percent from this year's forecast of 4 million
tonnes, due to strong demand. (Kontan)
> Mobile phone retailer PT Erajaya Swasembada saw
third-quarter sales more than double, said director Djatmiko
Wardoyo. The firm is optimistic about achieving 2012 sales of
12.5 trillion rupiah, higher than an earlier target of 10.8
trillion rupiah. (Kontan)
INDONESIA IN THE NEWS
> C.bank to hold rates steady this week
> Indonesia cbank sees GDP up 6.3 pct in Q4
> Indonesia metal export policy in limbo
> Indonesia has $75 bln of FDI in pipeline
> L'Oreal sees Indonesia as fastest Asia mkt
> Indonesia palm refining capacity to jump
> Weather hits Indonesia 2013 sugar output
(Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)