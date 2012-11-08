JAKARTA, Nov 8 Following are some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0139 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1394.53 -2.37% -33.860 USD/JPY 79.96 -0.04% -0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6812 -- 0.037 SPOT GOLD 1719.09 0.16% 2.780 US CRUDE 84.93 0.58% 0.490 DOW JONES 12932.73 -2.36% -312.95 ASIA ADRS 119.77 -1.42% -1.72 INDONESIAN STOCKS 4350.42 0.84% 36.15 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall on worry over U.S. fiscal cliff SE ASIA STOCKS-Most rebound; Singapore at two-week highs MARKET NEWS: >Wall St sinks after election as 'fiscal cliff' eyed >Prices jump as Obama win drives monetary policy view >Yen rallies on risk aversion; NZD hit by jobs data >Gold flat as U.S. fiscal worries boost dollar >Oil down about 4 pct, fiscal cliff looms after US vote >Political risk box on Indonesia STOCKS TO WATCH > State oil and gas firm PT Pertamina plans to acquire Canadian Coastal Energy Co, aiming to enlarge its overseas assets, said director Afdal Bahaudin. (Bisnis Indonesia) > Coal miner PT ABM Investama is optimistic about achieving its 2013 full-year output target of 6-7 million tonnes, up 50-70 percent from this year's forecast of 4 million tonnes, due to strong demand. (Kontan) > Mobile phone retailer PT Erajaya Swasembada saw third-quarter sales more than double, said director Djatmiko Wardoyo. The firm is optimistic about achieving 2012 sales of 12.5 trillion rupiah, higher than an earlier target of 10.8 trillion rupiah. (Kontan) INDONESIA IN THE NEWS > C.bank to hold rates steady this week > Indonesia cbank sees GDP up 6.3 pct in Q4 > Indonesia metal export policy in limbo > Indonesia has $75 bln of FDI in pipeline > L'Oreal sees Indonesia as fastest Asia mkt > Indonesia palm refining capacity to jump > Weather hits Indonesia 2013 sugar output ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company news European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)