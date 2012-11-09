JAKARTA, Nov 9 Following are some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0148 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1377.51 -1.22% -17.020
USD/JPY 79.5 0.06% 0.050
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6267 -- 0.009
SPOT GOLD 1734.84 0.28% 4.850
US CRUDE 85.25 0.19% 0.160
DOW JONES 12811.32 -0.94% -121.41
ASIA ADRS 118.74 -0.86% -1.03
THAI STOCKS 1293.70 -0.27% -4.46
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall on US fiscal worries,
European uncertainty
SE ASIA STOCKS-S'pore leads regional losses; plantation
stocks weak
MARKET NEWS:
>Wall St drops for second day on U.S. fiscal worries
>Bonds jump, spurred by fiscal cliff, Europe fears
>Euro near 2-month low after ECB highlights economic woes
>Gold heads for biggest weekly rise since late-Aug
>Oil rebounds after plunge, economy concerns limit rise
>Political risk box on Indonesia
STOCKS TO WATCH
> Food company PT Tiga Pilar Sejahtera plans to issue
bonds worth 1 trillion rupiah in the first quarter of 2013 to
refinance a loan, said finance director Sjambiri Lioe. (Kontan)
> Property developer and hotel management PT Surya Semesta
Internusa booked revenues up 22.6 percent and net
profit up 192 percent in the third quarter, said corporate
secretary Utari Sulistiowati. (Kontan)
> PT Semen Gresik sees domestic cement consumption
reaching 84.9 million tonnes over the next five years, growing
from this year's forecast of around 54.7 million tonnes, said
CEO Dwi Seotjipto. (Investor Daily)
> Property developer PT Summarecon Agung plans to
acquire 100-200 hectares of land over the next three years with
a total investment of 500 billion rupiah to 1 trillion rupiah,
said CEO Johanes Mardjuki, adding the firm would build township
on that location. (Investor Daily)
> Property developer PT Agung Podomoro Land booked
property sales of 4.95 trillion rupiah until the end of October,
or 99 percent of its 2012 full-year target of 5 trillion rupiah,
said investor relation officer Wibisono. (Investor Daily, Bisnis
Indonesia)
> PT Sentul City sees 2013 full-year revenues at 1
trillion rupiah, up 67 percent from this year's target of 600
billion rupiah, said corporate communication manager Nidia
Ichsan. (Bisnis Indonesia)
INDONESIA IN THE NEWS
> Indonesia c.bank holds rate at 5.75 pct
> TEXT-Indonesia cbank policy statement
> Indonesia cbank sells 9-mth SBI, yields higher
> Cosmetics firms see beauty in Indonesia
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
S.Korea China Hong Kong
Taiwan India Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
DIARIES & DATA
U.S. earnings diary
European earnings diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company news European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
(Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)