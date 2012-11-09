JAKARTA, Nov 9 Following are some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0148 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1377.51 -1.22% -17.020 USD/JPY 79.5 0.06% 0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6267 -- 0.009 SPOT GOLD 1734.84 0.28% 4.850 US CRUDE 85.25 0.19% 0.160 DOW JONES 12811.32 -0.94% -121.41 ASIA ADRS 118.74 -0.86% -1.03 THAI STOCKS 1293.70 -0.27% -4.46 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall on US fiscal worries, European uncertainty SE ASIA STOCKS-S'pore leads regional losses; plantation stocks weak MARKET NEWS: >Wall St drops for second day on U.S. fiscal worries >Bonds jump, spurred by fiscal cliff, Europe fears >Euro near 2-month low after ECB highlights economic woes >Gold heads for biggest weekly rise since late-Aug >Oil rebounds after plunge, economy concerns limit rise >Political risk box on Indonesia STOCKS TO WATCH > Food company PT Tiga Pilar Sejahtera plans to issue bonds worth 1 trillion rupiah in the first quarter of 2013 to refinance a loan, said finance director Sjambiri Lioe. (Kontan) > Property developer and hotel management PT Surya Semesta Internusa booked revenues up 22.6 percent and net profit up 192 percent in the third quarter, said corporate secretary Utari Sulistiowati. (Kontan) > PT Semen Gresik sees domestic cement consumption reaching 84.9 million tonnes over the next five years, growing from this year's forecast of around 54.7 million tonnes, said CEO Dwi Seotjipto. (Investor Daily) > Property developer PT Summarecon Agung plans to acquire 100-200 hectares of land over the next three years with a total investment of 500 billion rupiah to 1 trillion rupiah, said CEO Johanes Mardjuki, adding the firm would build township on that location. (Investor Daily) > Property developer PT Agung Podomoro Land booked property sales of 4.95 trillion rupiah until the end of October, or 99 percent of its 2012 full-year target of 5 trillion rupiah, said investor relation officer Wibisono. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia) > PT Sentul City sees 2013 full-year revenues at 1 trillion rupiah, up 67 percent from this year's target of 600 billion rupiah, said corporate communication manager Nidia Ichsan. (Bisnis Indonesia) INDONESIA IN THE NEWS > Indonesia c.bank holds rate at 5.75 pct > TEXT-Indonesia cbank policy statement > Indonesia cbank sells 9-mth SBI, yields higher > Cosmetics firms see beauty in Indonesia ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company news European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)