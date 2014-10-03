JAKARTA Oct 3 Indonesia's main stock index fell
to its lowest in three months on Friday, extending losses for
the week on concerns that President-elect Joko Widodo may not be
able to muster enough support in parliament to push through
badly needed reforms.
The index fell to as low as 4,933.04 points on
Friday, a 1.3 percent decline from a day earlier.
That followed a 2.7 percent drop on Thursday, when the index
gapped sharply lower on news that Indonesia's opposition
coalition had won the position of speaker of the legislature.
Widodo won the presidential election in July. The
reform-minded former Jakarta governor was widely expected to
prove himself a transformational leader, helping to push the
stock market to a record high early in September.
That rally has gradually given way to growing doubts about
whether he will have enough clout to get legislation through
parliament.
Infrastructure development, which was one of Widodo's main
talking point during his campaign, may be particularly at risk,
according to Harry Su, head of research at Bahana Securities in
Jakarta.
"Stocks that would be related to budget approval or
government regulation would be at risk. At the end of the day
infrastructure-related spending is part of the government
spending," Su said.
Stocks of construction company PT Wijaya Karya Tbk
, which has gained more than 60 percent so far this
year, lost 4.4 percent on Friday. PT Adhi Karya Tbk,
another construction company, lost 4 percent.
The currency, the rupiah, has fallen about 4 percent
against the dollar since September, further deepening losses for
foreign investors.
Su estimates the declines in the past few days are both
driven by foreign and local selling. On Thursday alone foreign
investors posted net sell of 1.5 trillion rupiah ($123.46
million).
John Rachmat, head of research at Mandiri Sekuritas, expects
the stock index to slide back to 4,800 level by the end of the
month if the political issues are not resolved. It would be a
8.8 percent decline from the index's record high set last month.
(1 US dollar = 12,150 rupiah)
(Editing by Vidya Ranganathan & Kim Coghill)