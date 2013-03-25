* Committee questions nominee as c.bank governor
* MPs edge towards approval
* President hasn't explained proposed job shift
(Adds MP comments)
By Andjarsari Paramaditha and Adriana Nina Kusuma
JAKARTA, March 25 Indonesia's finance minister
pressed his demand on Monday for the need for reciprocity over
foreign bank licenses, adding pressure on Singapore to open up
its banking sector if the year-old bid by DBS for a local bank
is to go ahead.
Agus Martowardojo's comments, made in a parliamentary
hearing on his candidacy to become central bank governor, are
likely to be seen as a reference to Singaporean lender DBS Group
Holdings's bid for Indonesia's Bank Danamon.
Officials have argued in the past that in return for better
access to Southeast Asia's biggest economy, Singapore should in
return fully open up its market to Indonesian banks.
"Regarding banking regulations, there's a need to apply
reciprocal regulations to foreign banks on ownership and
licenses, based on the mutual benefit principle," he told MPs.
Martowardojo was a surprise candidate put forward last month
by President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono to take over as central
bank chief when Darmin Nasution's term ends on May 22, raising
concerns over the management of one of the world's
fastest-growing economies.
Yudhoyono has not explained why he did not want to renew the
current governor's term nor why he nominated Martowardojo, a
respected banker, as the new governor, in a move that would take
him out of the cabinet.
The parliamentary commission, which has the final say on who
heads the central bank, is due to decide on Tuesday whether
Martowardojo has passed its fit and proper test.
Members of two major parties whose backing he will need
sounded positive after the hearing but said party leaders would
make the final decision.
One MP from the ruling coalition member Golkar Party who
asked not to be named said Martowardojo was likely to win
approval though the party may try to attach conditions. He
declined to say what those might be.
PRESSURE ON THE RUPIAH
At Monday's hearing, Martowardojo also urged strong
coordination between the ministry and the central bank to keep
pressure off the weak rupiah from a widening current
account deficit.
But many of the questions from MPs focused more on other
issues, particularly the corruption scandals that have plagued
Yudhoyono's government.
There is speculation that ahead of general and presidential
elections next year, Yudhoyono would like someone more pliable
atop the finance ministry.
If Martowardojo moves to the central bank, Yudhoyono will
have to appoint his third finance minister in three years.
Several names have been rumoured as possibilities, but
Yudhoyono has been awaiting the outcome of the parliamentary
deliberations before making any announcement.
A change of finance minister would come at a sensitive time
for Indonesia. Monetary policy is under pressure with inflation
rising, the current account deficit worsening and the rupiah
continuing to weaken.
On the fiscal side, the government's unwillingness to unwind
massive fuel subsidies is putting an increasingly large hole in
the budget and sapping funds that need to be spent on
infrastructure if foreign investment is to continue pouring in.
'GOOD FISCAL GUARDIAN'
"Removing a good fiscal guardian could disrupt fiscal
conservatism, especially as the country approaches a general
election in 2014," Standard Chartered Bank's senior Indonesia
economist, Fauzi Ichsan, wrote last week.
"If Martowardojo's successor is another conservative fiscal
technocrat, there may not be an issue. But if he/she is
associated with the political elite, the government's fiscal
belt could be 'relaxed' for what will surely be Indonesia's most
expensive election campaign ever, in 2014," he said.
For all the uncertainties, Indonesian markets have shown
scant reaction so far to the proposed changes in the two posts
that oversee the economy.
There has been speculation that Martowardojo may have fallen
foul of politically powerful businessmen by opposing some of
their projects, including one which has been strongly backed by
Yudhoyono for a bridge to link the islands of Java and Sumatra.
Born in Amsterdam, the 57-year-old Martowardojo has spent
almost his entire career in the banking industry, culminating in
his role as head of state-controlled Bank Mandiri BMRI.JK, which
he is widely credited as having turned around.
(Writing by Jonathan Thatcher; Editing by Hugh Lawson)