* Parliament to decide if Martowardojo passes first hurdle
* Opposition MP says likely to back him, Golkar not decided
* If he is accepted, focus will be on new finance minister
JAKARTA, March 5 Moves by Indonesia's President
Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono to put his finance minister in charge
of the central bank are leading to concerns that he may be
seeking someone more malleable to run the state coffers ahead of
next year's elections.
Yudhoyono made the surprise announcement on Feb. 22 that he
wanted Agus Martowardojo to run the central bank when the
current governor's term ends in May. He has given no explanation
for not seeking to extend Governor Darmin Nasution's term.
Nor has there been any explanation why the president wants
to move Martowardojo out of the cabinet to take charge of
monetary policy for Southeast Asia's biggest economy.
On Tuesday night, parliament is due to take the first step
by deciding whether Yudhoyono's sole candidate for the five-year
term is eligible to face the fit and proper test he must pass to
take over the governorship of Bank Indonesia (BI) from late May.
The president had proposed Martowardojo for the job before,
in 2008, but parliament rejected him, in a decision seen then as
more related to politics than objections to Martowardojo.
A member of parliament with Indonesian Democratic
Party-Struggle, the leading opposition party, said it would
likely back Martowardojo this time despite reservations of some
of its MPs.
"Most probably we will accept his nomination," the MP told
Reuters, asking not to be identified because the party has yet
to announce its position.
Ruling coalition member party Golkar said it has not
decided. That party has the second largest block of votes in the
parliamentary finance commission that decides on the new
governor.
Some MPs have asserted that Martowardojo lacks monetary
policy skills and have questioned the integrity of the former
banker, who is highly regarded by many analysts.
Golkar's Harry Azhar Azis, deputy head of the commission,
said he wants to know why Martowardojo is being moved.
Born in Amsterdam 57 years ago, Martowardojo has spent
almost his entire career in the banking industry, culminating in
his role as head of state-controlled Bank Mandiri,
which he is widely credited as having turned around.
WHO NEXT?
If Martowardojo does switch to the central bank, attention
will turn to whether his successor at the finance ministry
allows political considerations to outweigh fiscal prudence.
"Will his successor be a person of equal credibility as
Martowardojo? Or would the replacement be accommodative to the
political pressures prior to 2014 (elections)?" said Fauzi
Ichsan, senior economist at Standard Chartered in Jakarta.
One of the biggest challenges the next finance minister will
face is how to cut back on fuel subsidies which gobble up around
15 percent of the annual budget and went 54 percent over budget
last year, an issue Martowardojo was able to only partially
tackle.
"The worry is a more fiscally lax replacement may compromise
the perception of Indonesia's fiscal soundness, more so ahead of
the elections," said one Indonesia economist who asked not to be
named because of bank policy over talking to the media.
Speculation over who might succeed Martowardojo at the
finance ministry ranges from the outgoing BI chief, in a
straight job swap, to current chief economics minister Hatta
Rajasa.
Rajasa, more career politician than technocrat, is close to
Yudhoyono and often seen as the president's preference to be the
next leader of the world's fourth largest country. Yudhoyono,
who won a second five-year term in 2009, can't be a candidate in
the 2014 election.
TAKING STANDS
Martowardojo took over the finance ministry in May 2010 from
Sri Mulyani Indrawati, effectively driven from office by a
political and business elite upset with her tough stand against
graft, frequently cited as the biggest drag on one of the
world's fastest growing economies.
For all the speculation that Martowardojo is being
sidelined, he denies he is being pushed out of his current job.
His only comments about his proposed move to the central
bank have been to say he will watch inflation and also expects
reciprocity with other countries in banking.
That appears to be a direct threat to the already
long-delayed bid by Singapore's DBS Group Holdings
$7.2 billion for Bank Danamon, unless the island
neighbour changes policy and lets Indonesian banks operate
there.
In his ministerial role, Martowardojo has been prepared to
take on both foreign and politically influential domestic
investors. Analysts point to his willingness to confront the
Bakrie Group, whose head is also in charge of the powerful
Golkar party, over the purchase of a stake in a major gold mine.
He opposed a project to build a bridge to join the islands
of Sumatra and Java and which is thought to be something
Yudhoyono had hoped would be a legacy of his 10 years in office.
