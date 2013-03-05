* Long, difficult road ahead for central bank nominee
* Some lawmakers want president to nominate another
candidate
* Lawmaker asks Martowardojo to step down as finance
minister
(Adds date of next nomination hearing)
JAKARTA, March 5 Indonesia's finance minister
passed his first hurdle on the road to becoming central bank
governor on Tuesday, amid growing opposition over his candidacy
that has raised concerns over the future management of Southeast
Asia's largest economy.
President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono's surprise decision to
name his finance minister, Agus Martowardojo, as the sole
candidate to head the central bank has worried some that
Yudhoyono may be seeking someone more malleable to run the state
coffers ahead of next year's elections.
The legislature's finance commission on Tuesday decided
Martowardojo was eligible to face a fit and proper test on March
25-26. He must pass that to take over the governorship of Bank
Indonesia (BI) from late May.
"The decision is that we will hold the fit and proper test
and it will be scheduled," Vera Febyanthy, a commission member,
told reporters on the sidelines of the meeting.
Yudhoyono made the surprise announcement on Feb. 22 that he
wanted Martowardojo to run the central bank when the current
governor's term ends in May. He has given no explanation for not
seeking to extend Governor Darmin Nasution's term.
Nor has there been any explanation why the president wants
to move Martowardojo out of the cabinet to take charge of
monetary policy for Southeast Asia's biggest economy.
Several commission members want the president to nominate
another candidate to weigh against Martowardojo.
"There are requests from some factions to have more than one
candidate," Febyanthy said.
Harry Azhar Azis, a member of the commission, said he
believed Martowardojo should step down as finance minister
during the confirmation process.
"The problem is if he is not accepted by parliament his
credibility will be questioned," Azis told reporters.
"When parliament summons him for the fit-and-proper test, I
personally suggested Agus to resign as a finance minister."
The president had proposed Martowardojo for the job before,
in 2008, but parliament rejected him, in a decision seen then as
more related to politics than objections to Martowardojo.
"The person is capable but the problem is this (process) is
political, so there are more considerations too," Emir Moeis,
chairman of the financial commission, told reporters before
Tuesday's meeting.
Some MPs have asserted that Martowardojo lacks monetary
policy skills and have questioned the integrity of the former
banker, who is highly regarded by many analysts.
Born in Amsterdam 57 years ago, Martowardojo has spent
almost his entire career in the banking industry, culminating in
his role as head of state-controlled Bank Mandiri,
which he is widely credited as having turned around.
TAKING STANDS
Martowardojo took over the finance ministry in May 2010 from
Sri Mulyani Indrawati, effectively driven from office by a
political and business elite upset with her tough stand against
graft, frequently cited as the biggest drag on one of the
world's fastest growing economies.
For all the speculation that Martowardojo is being
sidelined, he denies he is being pushed out of his current job.
His only comments about his proposed move to the central
bank have been to say he will watch inflation and also expects
reciprocity with other countries in banking.
That appears to be a direct threat to the already
long-delayed bid by Singapore's DBS Group Holdings
$7.2 billion for Bank Danamon, unless the island
neighbour changes policy and lets Indonesian banks operate
there.
In his ministerial role, Martowardojo has been prepared to
take on both foreign and politically influential domestic
investors. Analysts point to his willingness to confront the
Bakrie Group, whose head is also in charge of the powerful
Golkar party, over the purchase of a stake in a major gold mine.
He opposed a project to build a bridge to join the islands
of Sumatra and Java and which is thought to be something
Yudhoyono had hoped would be a legacy of his 10 years in office.
